ESPN announces extension for Berman on his 66th birthday

Chris Berman will continue to host "NFL PrimeTime" after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN.

The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman's 66th birthday Monday.

"We've been working on it for awhile, and this was the perfect time to do it," Berman said during a telephone interview. "ESPN has been almost two-thirds of my life. I'm honored that what I do still works."

Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September 1979. Besides being one of the original "SportsCenter" anchors, he has been a key part of the network's NFL and baseball coverage.

He hosted "NFL PrimeTime" with Tom Jackson from 1987 to 2005 on ESPN and then starting again in 2019 when it returned on the ESPN+ streaming service. Berman — who also hosted "NFL Countdown" from 1985 to 2016 — teamed up with Booger McFarland for "PrimeTime" last year when Jackson could not travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berman approached ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro when ESPN+ started about the possibility of reviving "PrimeTime." Berman said seeing the success of "PrimeTime" on the streaming service has mirrored watching the growth of ESPN.