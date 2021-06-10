 Skip to main content
Fields reportedly agrees to terms on his 4-year rookie contract with the Chicago Bears with $18.8 million guaranteed

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields went up top numerous times in practice against reserves as OTAs wound down this week and next week when veterans must come in for minicamp he'll get to test his arm against better defensive competition.

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Fields on his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The contract, which is largely determined by the NFL’s rookie wage scale, is for a fully guaranteed $18.872 million with an $11.085 million signing bonus. NFL contracts for players selected in the first round also have fifth-year team options.

The Bears traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 in late April to draft Fields as their quarterback of the future. The former Ohio State quarterback has been training with the Bears since rookie minicamp in early May, including participating in organized team activities the last two weeks.

Fields is the sixth draft pick to sign his rookie contract with the Bears. Offensive lineman Larry Borom, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga signed last week. Second-round pick Teven Jenkins is the only drafted rookie who has not yet signed.

