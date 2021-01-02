Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

During his nine-year pro career, Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 215 passes for 2,418 yards and nine TDs. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.

After a three-decade wait, Little made it into Canton in 2010. He told the AP when he was nominated by the hall's senior committee that he had given up hope of ever making it into the Hall of Fame.

"I was running out of guys who had seen me play," said Little, whose career in Denver spanned the years 1967-75, lean times in the former AFL franchise's history. "The people that had seen me play were starting to fade off and retire. All these guys were no longer there, so who's going to talk about Floyd Little? Nobody. I thought I'd just fallen through the cracks never to be seen or heard from again."

He was never forgotten in Denver, where the late team owner Pat Bowlen once hailed Little's "immeasurable contributions to this franchise and the NFL."

Little was a vibrant presence at Broncos reunions and events over the years.

During his long wait for enshrinement, Little said he was regularly approached by fans wanting him to settle a bet: Which year did he go into the Hall of Fame?