Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago's defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game. He was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice.

Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The former Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when coach Matt Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.

The Panthers had two chances to tie it late but couldn't convert.

On a fourth-and-2 from the Bears 36 with 2 minutes left, D.J. Moore couldn't haul in a one-handed catch on a pass that was slightly overthrown. Carolina's defense came up with a stop, but DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted Bridgewater to seal the victory for Chicago.