How the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins prepared for this week’s joint practices

After two weeks of facing only their teammates at training camp, Chicago Bears players finally will take on a new opponent when the Miami Dolphins visit Halas Hall for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Nearly 200 players and dozens of coaches and support staff members will meet for the sessions that offer a change of pace ahead of the teams’ first preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field.

“Our guys are so used to seeing the same stuff — offense and defense, they’re seeing all the same players, the same plays, the same techniques and how you do things,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It’s a total changeup now. Somebody’s going to have a different move coming off the edge. So that part is great.”

Hosting joint practices is new territory for some with the team.

The Bears didn’t host joint practices during their training camps in Bourbonnais, instead traveling for practices with the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos since 2015. Earlier this summer, general manager Ryan Pace touted the expanded facility at Halas Hall — with four outdoor practice fields and one indoor field — as a reason the Bears are able to do so comfortably this year after camp moved to Lake Forest in 2020.

Nagy said he has been in touch with Dolphins coach Brian Flores weekly via text, email or phone call to work out practice details, such as number of reps, practice scripts and personnel.

“There’s fairness there,” Nagy said. “We’re not coming out doing some stuff where we’re not prepared for it.”

Nagy said the coaches also are trying to find ways to minimize injuries, given the lengthy injury report the Bears and other teams around the league are dealing with. The Bears practiced Tuesday without five key offensive linemen.

And Nagy and Flores previously discussed the rules of engagement to help prevent skirmishes, which sometimes arise in practice settings. Nagy has had chats with the Bears offensive and defensive linemen about how to keep cool heads, showing them videos and reminding them not to grab jerseys or hold.

“Guys get juiced up and go,” Nagy said. “You want to eliminate fighting. You just want to be competitive. Be smart. When you have two head coaches that believe in the same things like we do, we’ll talk to the guys up front on that and let the guys compete.”

Bears support staff worked with the Dolphins to figure out the plan for the week, including the team hotel and travel and practice times, and came up with a backup plan in case of inclement weather.

Nagy previously said he didn’t have concerns about safely hosting the Dolphins, who are coming from a COVID-19 hot spot in South Florida. He said he would talk to Flores on Tuesday night to see if the teams wanted to put additional precautions in place beyond NFL protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Dolphins will set up in the Walter Payton Center — the Bears indoor practice facility — so they don’t have to share close quarters with the Bears except on the field.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton said he took part in joint practices a couple of times when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals and enjoyed them.

“It gets to be a point in camp where you’re tired of going against each other, battling with one another, and you get a chance to take a break and go against somebody new,” Dalton said. “For us, we’ve been going against our defense the whole time. All right, now you get a few days to see a different defense, see how they’re playing certain things.”

The teams won’t practice Friday before meeting at Soldier Field at noon Saturday for the preseason opener.

Nagy said he plans to give starters one or two series — about eight to 10 plays — in that game, though playing time will be decided on a case-by-case basis for some players. He also plans to give rookie quarterback Justin Fields a good look but admitted there’s a fine line between giving Fields enough reps and making sure he stays protected behind a beat-up offensive line.

“We’ll just have to make sure that schematically we do some things that we need to do,” Nagy said. “If we feel like we need to help out there, then we’ll do that.

“The only way we can evaluate is by seeing him play. He’s got to get valuable reps, even to the point of, as we go through these three (preseason) games, being able to see what he can do with different players and different teammates. It could be first, second or third team across the board.”

The practices this week are closed to the public, but fans will be in attendance Saturday for a Bears game at Soldier Field for the first time in a year and a half to see how it plays out with Fields.

