Jaguars poised to spend big, rebuild quickly in free agency

Jacksonville whiffed in free agency on Tyler Eifert (2020), Geoff Swaim (2019), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2018) and Julius Thomas (2015) and was equally ineffective in the draft by missing on 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver, who has missed 28 games in two seasons.

Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke already opted not to pick up a team option in Eifert's contract.

"That's a room that's going to have to be rebuilt in some ways," said Meyer, who could sign Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith or Gerald Everett when free agency officially begins Wednesday.

The receiver room will get a slightest less drastic overhaul. Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook are free agents, leaving behind a young group that features DJ Chark and 2020 second-round pick Laviska Shenault.

"I think we have some really good receivers," Meyer said. "We're not done with that room, however. If you've covered our teams over the years, the need for speed, the big-play opportunity was not the Jaguars last year and we're searching for the big-play hit at the receiver position."

Will Fuller, Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster could be potential additions.