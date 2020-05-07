Police: Ravens' Thomas threatened by wife with gun in Texas

"It's really not anybody's business. It's (ticking) me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today," he said in the video, which has since been deleted. "Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn't go as planned."

Jonathan D. "Jay" Goins, the lawyer for Nina Thomas, said she "was wrongfully arrested."

"We have already gathered information which controverts every single allegation made on the night in question," Goins said.

Earl Thomas, who turned 31 on Thursday, earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection last season. He signed a four-year deal with the Ravens in April 2019 and was an integral part of a defense that helped Baltimore finish with an NFL-best 14-2 record in the regular season.

In a statement, the Ravens said: "We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning."

Nina Thomas told police she tracked her husband's whereabouts to the rental home through his Snapchat account, which showed several videos of Earl with the other woman. Two women who Nina brought to confront her husband were also arrested on burglary charges: her sister and her best friend, the ex-spouse of Seth Thomas.