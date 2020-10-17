Running back Davis off to fast start as Panthers face Bears

The offense has been a sticking point so far. The Bears switched quarterbacks, with Nick Foles replacing Mitchell Trubisky during the Atlanta game. But with the Super Bowl 52 MVP starting the past two weeks, they still haven't clicked the way coach Matt Nagy would like. He lit into the offense after the Tampa Bay game, upset about incorrect route-running, lapses in blocking technique and missed chances for Foles.

"The players truly understand what our standards are here, with this offense and obviously you look at the lack of production right now and the lack of scoring and where we're at," Nagy said. "We know. We're trying to figure out the answers of where things are and how we can get better and score more points and be more productive to make it easier on our defense."

UNDERDOG BEARS

Despite being 4-1, the Bears enter the game as 2½-point underdogs to Carolina.

"I dunno about the underdog status," Foles said. "I think the mentality is we're not dwelling on our record at all; our record means nothing to us. We know where we need to get better, and a record is not going to do that."

MEMORABLE GAME