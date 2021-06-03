Starting QB Andy Dalton hasn’t blinked since the Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields: ‘I knew the situation I was going into’

On the week he signed with the Chicago Bears in March, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was asked how he might react if the team were to draft his replacement.

“I’ve been the starter and helped the backup throughout my career,” Dalton said March 21. “It’s (about) what you can do to help the next guy. We’ll see if that’s the case and what we do in the draft.”

Even with the sour public reaction to Dalton’s arrival, those who follow the Bears closely understood general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy were eyeing this spring’s draft for a new quarterback treasure. And Dalton, now 33 and entering his 11th NFL season, certainly had to understand those dynamics.

The Bears might have propped him up on social media as “QB1,” but only because it was far less sexy to send out a tweet and a picture of Dalton with the caption “Placeholder.”

On Wednesday afternoon, following the Bears’ organized team activity practice at Halas Hall, Dalton made it clear his focus and mindset didn’t change on the last weekend of April, when Justin Fields entered the picture. Yes, Fields immediately claimed the title of “franchise quarterback of the future” when he was selected with the No. 11 pick. But Dalton is locked in right now as the Bears’ steady veteran starter, responsible for playing at a level high enough that the team can oversee Fields’ development at a reasonable pace.

To that end, Dalton hasn’t altered his approach to maximizing his opportunity.

“I knew the situation I was going into regardless of whether they drafted somebody or if they didn’t,” he said. “I was on a one-year deal and I was going to be the starter. So my mindset didn’t have to change.

“I already knew I was going to do everything to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games. That’s been my goal from the very beginning. So whatever happens after this year happens.”

Similarly, Dalton’s mindset isn’t changing during this phase of the offseason program. The Bears are in their first of two weeks of organized team activity practices. And from June 15-17 they’ll hold their mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall. For Dalton, this June stretch presents an important acclimation period that should allow him to build rapport with teammates and improve his timing within the offense.

At the very least, that should make his entry into training camp practices much smoother.

“It’s just being around everybody,” Dalton said, “and getting to be in the huddle, call plays and see how guys communicate. (It’s) seeing how we’re handling things up front and making sure everybody’s on the same page within the skill-position group. It’s stuff where if I had gone right into training camp and we didn’t have any practices, I would have been starting from the beginning a lot later in the process.”

The process is underway with an internal expectation that Dalton will be the Bears’ Week 1 starter against the Los Angeles Rams in September. Along with that, though, he is expected to be a helpful mentor to Fields. And on that front, Dalton is doing what he can to help.

“It’s just the position I’m in,” he said. “Everybody should enjoy it. All our experiences in our lives are for us and other people. You’re just trying to pass that along.”

Coach Matt Nagy has been pleased with the way Dalton has handled himself to this point. Nagy understands Dalton’s 10 years in the league give him extensive experience to manage the offense and play winning football.

Nagy has praised how quickly Dalton is digesting the playbook and stressed the need for the veteran quarterback to continue furthering his understanding of his teammate’s strengths and weaknesses.

Dalton has shown on the practice field that he can make anticipatory throws with ease. And he hasn’t been afraid to correct pass catchers who, for whatever reason, aren’t in the right spot at the right time.

“These wide receivers are going to come out of OTAs and … they’re going to see that when that ball is supposed to be there, that ball is going to be there,” Nagy said. “So they better get ready to put their hands up to catch it. You better be at right spot at the right depth and be making your route adjustments accordingly.”

If not?

“He’s got that fire,” Nagy said. “He’ll get pissed and tell you if you do something wrong. I like that.”

Added Dalton: “It comes with experience and understanding how things should look. Playing the position of quarterback, you’re obviously going to have a voice. But then you throw the experience and how long I’ve been doing this into the mix and I think you’re in that leadership position where you want to make sure things are going the right way.”

Dalton’s diligence should be a plus for the Bears in the short term. Fields’ time is coming. But in the meantime, the Bears have confidence that Dalton can be a reliable bridge.

