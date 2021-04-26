Steve McMichael calls for sellers of knockoff ‘Team Mongo’ merchandise to cease as fans contribute to the Chicago Bears great’s battle with ALS

Three days after Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael went public with his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the official GoFundMe page established to help McMichael and his family defray medical costs had raised close to $150,000, and demand for “Team Mongo” shirts from Obvious Shirts continued to swell.

But McMichael released a statement through his publicist Monday afternoon after learning that several websites not affiliated with his family or his cause were marketing and selling “Team Mongo” merchandise.

McMichael, his wife, Misty, and their 13-year-old daughter, Macy, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love they have received since Friday, when McMichael’s ALS diagnosis was revealed.

“Please let everyone know Misty, Macy and I are very humbled by the love, support and generosity being shown to us,” McMichael said in Monday’s statement. “It’s overwhelming. However, I am disheartened to learn of the vultures circling trying to make money off my illness.

“I ask that they do the right thing and remove these products immediately. I don’t want my real fans to think they are donating to my struggle when they aren’t. Is there anything worse than people making money off someone’s illness?”