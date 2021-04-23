Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael is suddenly in a vicious fight against ALS. ‘This ain’t ever how I envisioned this was going to end,’ the Chicago Bears great says.

“I’m not in a depression, brother,” he says. “This disease came onto Lou Gehrig when he was still playing baseball. At least it waited until I was an old man. I’ve lived so long that I’ve seen and done things I want to forget.”

‘Hell yes, I would do it all over again’

McMichael has long taken great pride in his philosophical reflections and sharp one-liners, boasting that he combines the deep contemplations of Forrest Gump with the humorous invective of Don Rickles.

For years McMichael has joked that he should take all his musings and beliefs — “Mongoisms” — and fold them into a book or at least one of those one-a-day calendars.

“They flash across my mind like neon,” he jokes. “Why would I want to keep them? That just means there’s not enough room for the next one.”

Among his most recited pearls of wisdom: Every man lives, but not every man really lives.

To that point, McMichael always has had a profound appreciation for how football and his place on the Bears changed his life.