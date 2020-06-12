Trubisky not conceding Bears starting QB job to Foles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE FOREST — Mitchell Trubisky understands why the Chicago Bears acquired quarterback Nick Foles.

That doesn't mean he's ready to hand over the starting job.

Trubisky said the trade for Foles gave him extra motivation to show he can develop into the franchise quarterback the Bears thought he would become when they moved up a spot to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

"That's the business we're in," he said in a conference call on Friday. "I've been motivated since our season ended last year. I didn't feel like it went the way we wanted to, and we left a lot out there. But I'm excited for this year. I think it's going to be a good competition."

Trubisky said he wasn't surprised when the Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville in March or when they informed him they weren't picking up his fifth-year option for 2021.

After all, he didn't perform the way they expected last season. And the Bears stumbled, going 8-8 and missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.

It certainly wasn't what they envisioned after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018 — coach Matt Nagy's first season.