Trubisky outplays Watson, Bears stop skid, beat Texans 36-7

Mack went four games without a sack before he got Watson for a safety in the second quarter. He also recovered a fumble by Duke Johnson in the first period and deflected a pass in the second.

Roquan Smith had two sacks. And the Monsters of the Midway came away with their first win since they beat Carolina in Week 6.

The NFL's second-leading passer behind Mahomes, Watson was 21 of 30 for 219 yards after three straight games with more than 300.

Watson exited for a play after he was hit by Smith and Mack, throwing an incomplete pass on a third down near the goal line late in the third. AJ McCarron got sacked, ending that threat. Watson returned on the next drive.

Montgomery wasted no time giving the Bears a lead when he broke through the line and burst up the left side. It matched Chicago's longest run of the Super Bowl era, with Neal Anderson going for 80 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 27, 1988.

Trubisky made it 14-0 early in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham. But the Texans quickly answered. A 48-yard reception by Johnson set up Watson's 5-yard pass to Keke Coutee, making it a seven-point game.