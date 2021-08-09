Watch now: 3 Bears players return from reserve/COVID-19 list, but Eddie Goldman still out

COLLEEN KANE
Chicago Tribune
The starting left cornerback battle for the Chicago Bears might not go to the best athlete but the best available athlete says coach Matt Nagy.
The Chicago Bears on Monday welcomed back three of the four players who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
Inside linebacker Christian Jones, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and long snapper Patrick Scales can return to practice when the Bears resume team activities Tuesday at Halas Hall. Bears players had the day off Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who tested positive and went on the list Aug. 3, remains out. Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season because he was at high risk for the virus, has not indicated whether he is vaccinated. Unvaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic must isolate for 10 days before returning, while any player who tested positive and experienced symptoms must isolate for 10 days after symptoms appeared.
Wilkinson’s return is especially big given the injury situation on the offensive line with a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins looming Saturday. Teven Jenkins (back), James Daniels (quadriceps), Germain Ifedi (hip flexor), Larry Borom (concussion), Lachavious Simmons (concussion) and Wilkinson all sat out practices over the weekend.
Scales can take back long-snapping duties from tight end Cole Kmet, who was handling it while Scales was away.
And Jones can return to being a key backup for an inside linebackers group that also has dealt with injuries. Starter Roquan Smith was out over the weekend with a groin injury, while backups Josh Woods (quadriceps) and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) also have had injuries. Alec Ogletree has made plays in practices with the opportunities he was given while they were out.
PHOTOS: Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears players warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Cornerback Artie Burns (25), safety Eddie Jackson (4), running back Tarik Cohen (29) and safety Tashaun Gipson (38) on the sideline during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) dances during player introductions at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (98) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Cornerback Duke Shelley (20) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy looks on as quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy looks on as quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to throw during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy watches quarterback Andy Dalton (14) pass as Justin Fields (1) looks on during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo talks to quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo talk during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) has impressed the Bears, including starting QB Andy Dalton, with his speed.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and teammates stretch during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, from left, safety Eddie Jackson, running back Tarik Cohen and safety Tashaun Gipson work out during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears fans interact with players during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Coach Matt Nagy during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterbacks Justin Fields (1), Andy Dalton (14) and Nick Foles (9) warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Running back Damien Williams (8) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (72) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Andy Dalton (14) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (98) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during drills at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) adjusts his helmet during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) has a drink during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Justin Fields (1) and center Sam Mustipher (67) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Running back Artavis Pierce (46) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterbacks Justin Fields (1) and Andy Dalton (14) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14) and Justin Fields (1) during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (11). Thomas Ives (19), Rodney Adams (13) and Damiere Byrd (10) warm up during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14), Justin Fields (1) and Nick Foles (9) are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14), Justin Fields (1) and Nick Foles (9) are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears fans watch player introductions during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Running backs David Montgomery (32), Artavis Pierce (46) and Ryan Nall (35) run onto the field as players are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Security for the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Max Cunningham, 11, from left, Saffir Muhammad, 10, and Flynn Huston, 11, all from Evanston, talk to each other as they wear their Justin Fields jerseys at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears fans enjoy the farm animals area at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Punter Pat O'Donnell (16) runs onto the field as players are introduced during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears players during during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears fans with Khalil Mack and Lance Briggs jerseys at the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Michael Mauthe juggles for Bears fans at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Michael Mauthe juggles for Bears fans at the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Bears fans make their way in as the gates open to enter the Bears Family Fest area outside of Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Chicago Bears Family Fest
Quarterback Nick Foles (9) stretches during the Bears Family Fest training camp practice at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!