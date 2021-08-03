 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Watch now: 3 things learned at Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andy Dalton's confidence in the Bears offense after a short time running it has come from work done in the offseason, as well as his years of experience seeing about everything the league can throw at him.

The Chicago Bears practiced in full pads for the first time Tuesday at Family Fest as fans celebrated their return to Soldier Field by cheering nearly every time rookie quarterback Justin Fields completed a pass early in the session.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Along with coach Matt Nagy’s need to find a contingency plan at left tackle, here are three other things we learned on the lakefront.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarik Cohen's comeback progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News