Watch now: 3 things learned at Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

Goldman, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, long snapper Patrick Scales and inside linebacker Christian Jones are the first Bears players this season to be placed on the list, which is used for individuals who test positive or are close contacts with individuals who have tested positive. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who is vaccinated, missed the first few days of camp after testing positive for COVID-19 but returned this week.
Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because he was at high risk for COVID-19 and said last week he was comfortable with the safety precautions in place.
“I definitely feel safe, especially with the (contact-tracing) trackers that we have, how they can track who you’ve been around if you have the virus or not,” Goldman said. “I feel comfortable with it.”
Goldman has not said if he is fully vaccinated.
The NFL has different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players during training camp, one of which is fully vaccinated players don’t need to isolate if they’ve been in close contact with an individual who tested positive. Vaccinated players also won’t be deemed “high-risk close contacts” who must quarantine for a minimum of five days after exposure.
Goldman was one of several key players missing from the practice.
Rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (back tightness), outside linebacker Robert Quinn (back tightness), safety Tashaun Gipson (groin) and cornerback Artie Burns (quadriceps) sat out with injuries. Right guard James Daniels and inside linebacker Josh Woods left with thigh injuries.