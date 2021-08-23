Watch now: 5 questions facing the Chicago Bears offensive line

With only three weeks left until their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears still have a lot of unknowns regarding their offensive line.

Rookie tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery last week and could be lost for the season. Right tackle Germain Ifedi and right guard James Daniels didn’t play in the first two preseason games because of injuries. And new left tackle Jason Peters is still getting up to speed after joining the team last week.

As the Bears try to sort out that group before Sept. 12, here are five significant questions to consider.

1. How much does Jason Peters have left?

When the Bears were trying to figure out their options at left tackle due to Jenkins’ back injury, general manager Ryan Pace asked offensive line coach Juan Castillo to take a look at recent tape of Peters.

Castillo was Peters’ offensive line coach when the left tacklethe Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, and they remained close even after Castillo left the Eagles following the 2012 season.

Castillo found himself trying to help Bears decision-makers determine whether the 39-year-old Peters — an “elite athlete” when Castillo coached him — still could play at a high level entering his 18th season.

“When I looked at the tape, I thought he was a good athlete, and to me there are not very many offensive linemen who are good athletes,” Castillo said. “Now he’s in that territory. He’s not an elite athlete. He’s a good athlete, which is still pretty good. We’ll bring back some of the technique stuff we did when we were together. I just showed him all of his cut-ups when we were together. He was playing pretty well, playing square, and if we do that, he’s going to be pretty successful.”

Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro, and Castillo admitted he thought about Peters’ Hall of Fame resume as the Bears signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $1.75 million. Peters missed eight games last season with the Eagles and ended the year on injured reserve with a toe injury.

“I know he’s probably going to be a Hall of Fame guy,” Castillo said. “I would hate to bring him here if he didn’t have the ability to play. In my mind, when I look at that, I thought about that, and I said, ‘Does he have enough athletic ability?’ Jason and I know each other, and we talked about goals. First thing he’s got to do is he has to compete and beat out a couple of young guys who are pretty close to good athletes, too, so I think he’s up for the challenge.”

As for the young guys, several of Peters’ new Bears teammates said they were eager to learn from the veteran. Castillo said it helps that they’ve worked together before.

“The nice thing is when he’s talking to the guys, he’s saying the same things that (I did) when he came to me, when I trained him,” Castillo said. “We’ve been apart, and he’s grown, but the fundamental part of it, we started it together.”

2. Can James Daniels pick up where he left off last October?

Daniels hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 8, 2020, when he tore his pectoral muscle and went on injured reserve. He returned to work for the Bears in OTAs but then injured his quad early in training camp and has missed the first two preseason games.

But Daniels, a 2018 second-round pick, returned to limited practices last week and was optimistic about where he’s at, saying he’s stronger and has better technique than he had last year.

“I feel like right now I’m a way better player than I am when I got hurt last year,” Daniels, 23, said.

Daniels thought he and the Bears offensive line were in a pretty good place early last season before he was injured, cutting short his third NFL season after just five games. He said being out was difficult but he appreciated the time he got to spend with his mom, who moved in with him to help, his girlfriend and his cat.

“I was sad for probably like a week,” Daniels said. “I had my surgery. I was in pain the entire time I was in my sling. That was awful. But when I was hurt, I started realizing and appreciating the situation I had.”

Daniels has bounced from left guard to center and now to right guard with the Bears settling on Sam Mustipher at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard. Daniels said he is fine with playing anywhere. He’s just eager to play again.

Castillo, who encouraged Daniels to gain weight before last season, said he’s putting in the work to continue to ascend.

“That (weight) makes him stouter at the point of attack, and he’s very athletic, so he’s moving just as good as he was before,” Castillo said. “James has the ability to be a Pro Bowl-type player. You go back to the work ethic, the sacrifice, he has those things. He’s a young man, so he’s just working on his technique. It’s just getting a little better. He put on that weight, so he’s gotten a little stronger. So sometimes it’s a progression, but he’s working in the right way.”

3. What can the Bears squeeze out of veteran Elijah Wilkinson?

Jenkins’ injury opened a door for Wilkinson to test himself at left tackle with the Bears’ first-team offense early in camp. He was handling himself fairly well, too, before winding up on the reserve/COVID-19 list for five days after he was identified as an unvaccinated high-risk close contact of nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

But Wilkinson has acknowledged openly that the challenge of moving from right tackle, where he has played most of his career, has been a significant challenge, almost like trying to learn how to drive on the left side of the road.

“It’s a difficult thing to do,” he said. “(People say) ‘Oh, it’s just flipping to the other side.’ But if you think about it, it’s all flipped around. The plays are backward. The call’s on the other side. You’re talking to somebody else on your other side. It’s very different. It’s challenging.”

Heading into the first preseason game, Matt Nagy expressed curiosity to see how Wilkinson would hold up in live action and stressed the need to “eliminate the big misses.”

“He’s a good football player,” Nagy said. “Then every now and then there will be one (miss) that just might get him. He’s learning from that. ... The greatest tackles in the world have those. It’s just trying to reduce those and minimize them.”

Added Wilkinson: “It’s getting that consistency down and getting comfortable with the position and training my eyes and my feet to be left instead of right.”

Wilkinson has since played 40 and 26 snaps against the Dolphins and Bills, respectively. He wasn’t penalized Saturday and was not responsible for either of the two sacks on Andy Dalton in the first half. But he was pushed back or beaten around the edge on a couple of occasions and will need to continue to clean up his mistakes.

The Bears have appreciated Wilkinson’s effort but have yet to be convinced he can be a sturdy 17-game answer as a starter at the most important position up front. Thus, the Peters signing.

Wilkinson will have additional opportunity to show his progress against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason finale Saturday. But he might have to be readying himself to become a reserve swing-tackle option once the regular season begins.

4. What’s next for fifth-round pick Larry Borom?

Bears coaches continue to stress they had second-and third-round grades on Borom heading into the April draft and felt incredibly fortunate to land him in Round 5. Borom’s athleticism and agility are impressive for his 6-foot-5-inch, 332-pound frame. And when he has taken turns at left tackle over the last month, his potential has been apparent, enough so that the coaching staff believes he can develop into a possible long-term answer at left tackle. Eventually.

But Borom suffered a concussion early this month and missed 10 practices during a critical stage of training camp. He returned to the field last week and saw his first preseason game action Saturday, playing 38 snaps against the Bills.

“That was fun,” he said.

Like Wilkinson, Borom has spent most of his football life playing right tackle. (He said he played one game at left tackle in 2019 at Missouri but that was it.) And he stressed the difficulties of flipping sides.

“It’s just footwork,” Borom said. “It’s all muscle memory, doing it over and over again. I’ve been on the right (side) so long, to go and flip to the left is just difficult. ... It is a challenge. But at the end of the day, everyone loves a good challenge.”

Castillo has praised Borom as being athletic, smart and tough and sees a promising ability to bend from the rookie. How successful Borom becomes in the NFL remains to be seen.

“It’s about what kind of God-given ability do you have and then what kind of work ethic are you willing to sacrifice,” Castillo said. “Larry is like that. ... He has the skills and mindset to sacrifice and do the little extra work.

“People talk about how linemen become better players or more consistent. There’s only one way linemen get better, and that’s doing their craft over and over and over. Sometimes for a guy it might take 100 times. Sometimes it might take a million. But the concept is are you willing to pay that price and sacrifice to keep (working on) the technique over and over and master it so you can become that special player.”

5. What is the timeline for Teven Jenkins’ return?

It’s hard to say. Nagy last week declined to offer specifics regarding what Jenkins’ back surgery was attempting to address. And while the Bears said the procedure went off without a hitch, it’s difficult to know what the recovery timeline might be.

The Bears remain hopeful that Jenkins can return at some point this season. But the idea of him becoming a starter in 2021 now seems far-fetched. Jenkins, after all, didn’t even begin practicing at training camp and faces challenges of settling in at left tackle after spending much of his college career on the right side.

The practical plan for the Bears might revolve around working Jenkins back for a fully healthy start to the 2022 offseason program. That would seem to be a wiser approach to his long-term development than trying to rush him back as a rookie to take over a position he still isn’t comfortable at.

Jenkins’ resolve and toughness will be tested during the rehab and recovery process.

In other injury news, the Bears continue to express little worry about right tackle Germain Ifedi, who strained a hip flexor during his conditioning test in late July and has been on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list ever since. There’s a sense Ifedi will be back soon and certainly ready for the season opener. But that Sept. 12 deadline is closing in, and Ifedi hasn’t practiced since June. It’s worth keeping an eye on.

