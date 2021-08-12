Watch now: 5 things learned from Bears camp on Thursday

Among the things Chicago Bears media members missed when interviews were over Zoom last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic were the back-and-forth interactions with players.

With journalists raising their virtual hands to be put in a queue to ask questions, there weren’t always opportunities for follow-ups or talks about offbeat topics.

Interviews are back in person this year, with players and coaches standing or sitting at podiums socially distanced from reporters, who all are required to be vaccinated. The face-to-face interactions have produced some fun sessions, which often is the case in training camp when hopes are high and the stresses of the regular season are weeks away.

After the Bears played host to the Miami Dolphins for the second of two joint practices Thursday at Halas Hall, running backs David Montgomery and Damien Williams and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin talked about Saturday’s preseason opener – but also bowling, tattoos, training runs and snack foods.

