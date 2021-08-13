Watch now: 5 things to watch for when the Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins in Saturday’s preseason opener

The buzz is growing. The Chicago Bears will open the preseason Saturday afternoon, playing host to the Miami Dolphins. The game will mark the return of a large crowd to Soldier Field.

More significantly, it will feature rookie quarterback Justin Fields in his preseason debut. There will be a lot to learn about Fields’ development from his first game action. The Bears will also be able to get a better feel for their starting units on both sides of the ball as well as the quality of their depth.

As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Saturday’s game.

1. Player in the spotlight

Whenever Justin Fields has been asked in the last few months about the scrutiny that comes with being a Bears quarterback drafted in the first round, he has pointed to his history.

He was a five-star recruit out of high school and an Ohio State quarterback who played twice in the College Football Playoff. He has been in the spotlight before but probably never one as bright as what’s on the horizon with his first NFL appearance — even though it’s only a preseason game.

While acknowledging that the Bears are trying to insulate Fields from the distractions that come with the hype, coach Matt Nagy thinks his rookie is ready for what’s ahead when he trots into a full Soldier Field on Saturday.

“There’s going to be a lot of excitement out there for our team, for Justin when he goes out there,” Nagy said. “That’s his job. He’s been on a big stage before. So the beauty of that is that he knows how to handle that stuff.

“He’s also very mature and focused. And when you have that, he doesn’t let the moment — at least I don’t think so, I haven’t seen it — he doesn’t let a moment get too big for him. He’s very calm, very reserved. And I think a lot of these guys, it’s like, ‘OK. … All of this talk. All of these practices. All of these meetings. All of this stuff. Can I just go play a football game, and just go have fun?’ ”

And Nagy plans to give Fields plenty of time to have fun.

While Andy Dalton will start and play a handful of downs, Nagy said he expects to give Fields a significant look, likely past halftime and potentially into the fourth quarter depending on how things are going. The more reps the better, Nagy said.

Fields has been playing with the second team during practices, but Nagy said he might get some time with starters in Saturday’s game, including behind the starting line.

“I want him to be able to cut it loose and play without thinking,” Nagy said. “Stay within what we do and the progressions. But just kind of let your personality show on the football field. The other stuff that we critique him on — the tempo in and out of the huddle and all that — that’ll happen on its own. Now we get to truly see what we can do when the lights are on and he’s playing full speed and it’s live.”

2. Pressing question

What will the offensive line look like?

The Bears offense has had little stability up front through the first 2½ weeks of training camp. And there’s no greater concern than how Matt Nagy is going to identify his starter at left tackle. The season opener is just four weeks away, and Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo are scrambling to solidify that position.

Rookie Teven Jenkins, who was drafted No. 39 in April, has yet to practice because of lingering back tightness. Suddenly the idea of him quickly getting healthy and comfortable enough to start on Sept. 12 against a nasty Los Angeles Rams defense seems incredibly far-fetched.

Veteran Elijah Wilkinson has gotten the most work at left tackle with the first-unit offense in training camp but was out for five days while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wilkinson returned to practice this week and likely will start at left tackle Saturday and play a lot.

Bears coaches seem intrigued with rookie Larry Borom as a possible option to anchor in at left tackle at some point. But Borom has missed seven consecutive practices while in the concussion protocol and is unlikely to play Saturday.

On top of that, the Bears’ projected Week 1 starters at left guard (James Daniels) and right tackle (Germain Ifedi) remain out with injuries. And versatile lineman Alex Bars left practice Thursday with a knee injury.

That will leave Andy Dalton operating behind a patched-together line for his limited work Saturday. There also might be a trickle-down effect that could put Justin Fields behind a reshuffled second- line as well.

It’s less than ideal, to be certain.

Wilkinson might have the most to gain, looking to earn trust from the coaching staff through his play. The veteran lineman has spent most of his time in the NFL and college at right tackle and has admitted the side change has been a big challenge. Nagy was asked Thursday what he hopes to see from Wilkinson.

“For him it would be just eliminating the big misses,” Nagy said. “He’s a good football player, but then every now and then there will be one (miss) where they might get him. He’s learning from that. Now’s the time to do that.

“The greatest tackles in the world have those (errors). It’s just trying to reduce those and minimize them. He’s a great kid. He really wants to do well. He’s very coachable. That’s all we can ask for. Now he’s going to get an opportunity to show what he can do.”

3. Keep an eye on …

Alec Ogletree was in town visiting close friend Robert Quinn earlier this month when Quinn invited him to Halas Hall for the viewing party of his sister’s 110-meter hurdles race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Right place, right time? Maybe.

Ogletree watched Jasmine Camacho-Quinn win her Olympic gold medal within a large group that included Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Two days later, when the Bears linebacking corps lost three players — Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe suffered injuries and Christian Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Ogletree might have been top of mind inside Halas Hall.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old linebacker, who was a New York Giants first-round pick in 2013, got a call from his agent wondering where he was.

Said Ogletree: “I said, ‘I’m in Chicago.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, don’t leave. They want to sign you.’ So that’s kind of how that went. … Worked out for the best.”

Ogletree, who said he had worked out for the Bears this spring and in spring 2020, wasted little time making an impact in training camp. He recorded a half-dozen interceptions during his first four practices, potentially transforming himself from a fill-in camp body into a legitimate candidate to earn a roster spot.

“It’s been fun,” Ogletree said. “This league’s about production, and if you don’t produce, you can’t stick around. That’s just how it goes.”

Ogletree will have an opportunity to continue turning heads in preseason games, starting Saturday against the Dolphins. The Bears may be without injured starters Roquan Smith (groin) and Danny Trevathan (knee). So extended playing time could be available.

In addition, Ogletree might have to show the coaching staff and front office that he can become a valuable piece on special teams if he hopes to earn a roster spot.

At the very least, Ogletree is looking to continue showing the Bears — and perhaps other teams around the NFL — that he’s still got it.

“Never lost it,” he said.

4. Odds and ends

The Bears entered training camp with only a couple of real starting position battles, one of the biggest at outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Kindle Vildor, a 2020 fifth-round pick, has been splitting reps with veteran Desmond Trufant, though Trufant was limited recently with a groin issue. The preseason games will give Bears coaches a chance to evaluate where the players are at in a more competitive setting.

Vildor will try to build on the string of games he put together at the end of the 2020 season while filling in for Johnson.

“His confidence more than anything (has impressed me),” Nagy said. “He’s playing faster. And then in preseason, just go out and play. Make plays. These guys, him and Jaylon on the outside right now, are playing fast. It’s nice to have two young guys out there doing their thing.”

The Bears also must evaluate the nickel position, where Duke Shelley, Marqui Christian, Xavier Crawford and Thomas Graham Jr. are among the players looking to fill the hole left by the departure of Buster Skrine.

5. Injury update

Along with the offensive line injuries to Ifedi, Daniels, Jenkins, Bars and Borom, wide receivers Allen Robinson (hamstring) and Marquise Goodwin (foot) were limited in practice Thursday.

On defense, four starters have been out this week — safety Tashaun Gipson (groin), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (COVID-19 list), Smith and Trevathan.

