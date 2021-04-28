Watch now: 5 things we learned from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace, including COVID-19 mitigation in the draft room and expectations for OTAs

None of the three was in Chicago when Pace selected Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in 2017.

“There’s certain positions it is valuable if you’ve played that position, and quarterback is one of those,” Pace said. “It comes into play as we’re talking about that position and the different perspective and the different angle they have on it as we have our draft meetings.”

3. The Bears will have 10 people in their draft room at Halas Hall.

Pace spent the 2020 draft in his dining room after the NFL turned it into an all-virtual event because of COVID-19.

Teams are allowed to gather again this year, with restrictions.

Not all of the 10 people in the Bears draft room have been fully vaccinated, Pace said, so they will practice social distancing and wear masks. Other scouts and coaches who aren’t allowed in the room will be available at Halas Hall to offer input if needed.

“It’s awesome to be back in Halas Hall,” Pace said. “We will be in our draft room taking advantage of all the technology that we have in there. … We’ll be spaced out, we’ll be wearing our masks, we’ll be doing all the right things.”