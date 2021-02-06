Watch now: Bloomington-Normal super fans anxious for Super Bowl 🏈

A Kansas City Royals fans dating back to the George Brett era of the 1970s and ‘80s, Laura Mize had no hesitation on where to place her allegiance when it came to professional football.
“It had to be the Chiefs,” said Mize, a State Farm employee from Bloomington. “I’m such a fan of Kansas City.”
Mize has passed her love for the Chiefs down to her daughter Avery and the two will be watching anxiously when Kansas City shoots for back to back Super Bowl victories Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yet the Mizes will not be watching from their Bloomington home. They will be in Iowa to celebrate Laura’s mother’s 80th birthday.
“I told her not even her birthday is disturbing us during the Chiefs game,” Laura said. “Hopefully we’ll have a celebration before and a celebration after (the game).”
Mize has moved six times during her State Farm career but always tries to work in a Chiefs game.
“When I was in Jacksonville, we caught a game down there, and when I was in California we went to a game in San Diego,” she said.
Laura and Avery jumped at the chance to attend a Nov. 8 game against Carolina and witnessed a 33-31 Chiefs victory.
“I was surprised we could get tickets with the stadium capacity so limited,” said Laura. “We got up at 3 a.m. and drove down for the game that day. Anything to see the Chiefs.”
Mize wasn’t expecting a return trip to the Super Bowl after the Chiefs won the NFL’s ultimate prize last season.
“I did not. I was ecstatic when they made it last year with all the come-from-behind victories to get there,” she said. “To do a repeat was totally a surprise.”
Mize had an “anybody but Brady mentality” when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was winning six Super Bowls and appearing in nine while with the New England Patriots.
“The Patriots kept going and going,” said Laura. “I don’t want everybody to get sick of (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes, but I’m OK with two in a row.”
Mize likes Kansas City’s chances of pulling off the repeat.
“I think we’ve definitely got the team to do it. As long as they go in with a strong mentality, they can come out with the Lombardi (trophy),” she said. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be biting my nails and hollering at the TV the whole time.”
LeRoy native Brian Roberts of Bloomington will be watching from his Chiefs-themed bar in his garage with older brother Jordan Stone.
“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I can remember. I was streaming games in college when I couldn’t afford it,” said the 29-year-old Roberts. “Sunday football at my house has cultivated into a tradition.”
Roberts felt Kansas City would benefit from a stable coaching staff and very little personnel change in its bid to return to the NFL’s biggest stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presence of Brady “definitely balances things out” with the eye-popping skills of Mahomes, according to Roberts.
“The big key for us is our defense,” he said. “Our rookie corner L’Jarius Sneed, he’s a key cog in what we do. He made big plays all year. He’s a guy I think really needs to do well. Another guy is defensive end Frank Clark. The key is getting in Tom Brady’s face and having him make bad decisions.”
Former Illinois State and NFL running back Aveion Cason lives in Wesley Chapel, Florida, a suburb of Tampa. Cason went to high school in nearby St. Petersburg.
“Growing up in St. Pete, you had no choice but to be a Bucs fan,” said Cason, who played for the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and Dallas Cowboys in an NFL career that spanned from 2001-08. “When I went to the pros, I always wanted to beat them. Now I’m just a football fan, a football guy. I love to see great football.”
Cason said the Buccaneers are “definitely a big deal” in the Tampa Bay area. “It’s great for the city. Fans are going crazy about it. The Bucs are making history as the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The fans are very excited about that.”
According to Cason, adding Brady hiked fan expectations for the team considerably.
“When he signed, all the people around here were Super Bowl or bust,” Cason said. “They felt like they had the right defense to go to the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady was the missing piece.”
Cason believes the Buccaneers have improved since a 27-24 regular-season loss to Kansas City on Nov. 29.
“They’re not that team. They will have a great game plan and regroup,” he said. “They didn’t lose a game after that. They came together as an offense and defense. They’re playing terrific football right now.”
Cason points to turnovers as the difference maker on Sunday.
“You can’t give the ball back to Mahomes,” said Cason. “The defense has to stay off the field. He will destroy a defense.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
