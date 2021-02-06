Watch now: Bloomington-Normal super fans anxious for Super Bowl 🏈

“I did not. I was ecstatic when they made it last year with all the come-from-behind victories to get there,” she said. “To do a repeat was totally a surprise.”

Mize had an “anybody but Brady mentality” when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was winning six Super Bowls and appearing in nine while with the New England Patriots.

“The Patriots kept going and going,” said Laura. “I don’t want everybody to get sick of (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes, but I’m OK with two in a row.”

Mize likes Kansas City’s chances of pulling off the repeat.

“I think we’ve definitely got the team to do it. As long as they go in with a strong mentality, they can come out with the Lombardi (trophy),” she said. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be biting my nails and hollering at the TV the whole time.”

LeRoy native Brian Roberts of Bloomington will be watching from his Chiefs-themed bar in his garage with older brother Jordan Stone.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I can remember. I was streaming games in college when I couldn’t afford it,” said the 29-year-old Roberts. “Sunday football at my house has cultivated into a tradition.”