Watch now: Karl Pierburg takes football lessons from Illinois Wesleyan into vice-president role with Atlanta Falcons

Two years ago, Pierburg got a promotion. The Falcons' parent company, AMB Sports and Entertainment, elevated him to vice president, technology, data and analytics to lead all day-to-day technology and analytic operations across the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It was a little step back to look at things from the business perspective and try to get a 360 (degree) view of what is involved in all of football," said Pierburg. "There are definitely things I miss about football only, but it's good to get a 360 picture of what's going on with the club and how the whole economics work and how the whole system keeps up. It helps you get a broader picture of what goes on."

There are no longer crowds of 70,000-plus watching the Falcons and Atlanta United ("there's a crazy level of interest there," said Pierburg) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons didn't have any fans for the NFL season opener last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The biggest change for Pierburg since the pandemic began — which also cost Mercedes-Benz Stadium the NCAA Final Four — is "you focus on what is important and you get real comfortable being uncomfortable."