Watch now: Karl Pierburg takes football lessons from Illinois Wesleyan into vice-president role with Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. — Karl Pierburg said he never expected to play college football. Then Illinois Wesleyan came along and he turned into an all-conference offensive lineman.
That seemed to be the end of Pierburg's football career and it was — at least on the field.
Pierburg is vice-president for data, analytics and technology for the Atlanta Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment, which also includes the Atlanta United of the MLS and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This is his 15th season with the Falcons organization after spending three years with the Chicago Bears.
"I never graduated from college thinking I would work in the NFL. It wasn't a lifelong passion of mine," he said. "But it's been awesome, working as closely as I've been able with sports teams and working closely with general managers, head coaches and coaching staffs and building those awesome relationships.
"That ability to take information and insights and turn that into usable information and insights for them, certainly my football career paid off for things like that."
After playing at Fremd High School in Palatine, Pierburg didn't receive any scholarship offers but had a few walk-on opportunities. Then he met with IWU head football coach Norm Eash and decided to join the Titans.
Pierburg was a junior on IWU's last undisputed College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship squad in 1996 and a co-captain as a senior.
"There were some awesome life lessons there," he said. "I loved being a captain and part of a team. I loved all of that."
While at IWU, Pierburg's original goal after graduation was to become a math teacher and football coach. However, when he was told he would have to start his student teaching in the fall of his junior year and give up football, it was time for a switch.
Pierburg enjoyed his classes in computer science and started to see some opportunities in that field, especially while doing a summer internship in 1997. He decided to get a double major in mathematics and computer science.
After graduation, Pierburg got a job as an IT consultant and eventually began working for McDonald's Corporation in its corporate office in suburban Chicago. Pierburg was there a couple years before getting a call from a former co-worker who was working as a consultant with the Chicago Bears.
"That started it," said Pierburg. "I would have never got in the NFL if not for that connection. It's crazy."
Pierburg said in the NFL in the early 2000s technology was "very nascent and very behind when you looked at other (workplace) systems."
His first assignment with the Bears in 2002 was building a college scouting analytics system. He worked closely with a scouting group that included Phil Emery, who was the Bears' general manager from 2012-14; Chris Ballard, now the Indianapolis Colts' GM; Rex Hogan, the assistant GM with the New York Jets; and Marty Barrett, who is a national scout for the Los Angeles Rams.
"There was a huge amount of talent," said Pierburg.
When Emery moved to the Falcons in 2004, he asked Pierburg to come along. Pierburg declined with a 1-year old at home. Emery asked two more times before Pierburg finally relented.
He spent his first nine years as the Falcons' director of football systems/special projects, designing and developing systems for the personnel department and coaching staff.
"Work in general a lot is about looking at opportunities and what is missing and being able to translate how what you're working on helps them, and being able to take what they say and translate that into a requirement is really a difficult skill," said Pierburg.
Pierburg found his playing experience came in handy in dealing with coaches and scouts. He didn't have to be told what certain things meant. He already knew.
"Playing football in college helped with that and also gives you a little credibility that I did play college football," he said.
Two years ago, Pierburg got a promotion. The Falcons' parent company, AMB Sports and Entertainment, elevated him to vice president, technology, data and analytics to lead all day-to-day technology and analytic operations across the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"It was a little step back to look at things from the business perspective and try to get a 360 (degree) view of what is involved in all of football," said Pierburg. "There are definitely things I miss about football only, but it's good to get a 360 picture of what's going on with the club and how the whole economics work and how the whole system keeps up. It helps you get a broader picture of what goes on."
There are no longer crowds of 70,000-plus watching the Falcons and Atlanta United ("there's a crazy level of interest there," said Pierburg) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons didn't have any fans for the NFL season opener last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
The biggest change for Pierburg since the pandemic began — which also cost Mercedes-Benz Stadium the NCAA Final Four — is "you focus on what is important and you get real comfortable being uncomfortable."
"You have to be ready to move your feet," added Pierburg, sounding like an offensive lineman. "You can't get caught flat footed and you have to make sure you're communicating well with your teammates and try to make a case to move on things when you should .... we're more paying attention to how are things are starting to settle and where do we need to be setting up shop."
Pierburg is thankful for the lessons he learned at IWU.
"Division III athletics people always don't understand the role they can play in the future," he said. "You have people there who by necessity are doing something extra that they don't have to do. They're not getting a scholarship for it. It's not a little commitment or a club where you show up when you want to.
"But it teaches you such great things like leadership and value of teamwork and what happens when you do that."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!