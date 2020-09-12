Watch now: Quiet, confident ex-Illinois State star James Robinson could make NFL history with Jags

Jaguars college scouts took notice then and then saw him hold his own at the NFL combine. A slower-than-expected time in the 40-yard dash likely prevented him from getting drafted. Jacksonville and San Francisco were the only teams that contacted Robinson after the draft to offer him a free agent deal.

He decided to sign with Jacksonville and simply went to work.

"Obviously, when I didn't get drafted, it was sad for all of us," Robinson said. "I think, for me, it was more of just trying to do something to help out my family and show that I wasn't going to let me not getting drafted bring me down."

He quickly showed he belong — on the team and in a starting role.

Teammates raved about his talent and his work ethic. They also marveled at his ability to remain socially distant in the huddle, in meeting rooms and in the locker room.

"I think I heard him talk today for the first time," defensive end Josh Allen said. "He was on the phone and I was like, 'That's what his voice sounds like.' I know he smiles a lot. I try to talk crap to him out there and he just smiles and laughs.

"I can't wait to see him play because he's done a lot of good things."