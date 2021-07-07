Watch now: The Chicago Bears will have fans at 14 training camp practices at Halas Hall — plus Family Fest at Soldier Field. Here’s the schedule and how to get tickets.

The Chicago Bears will open 14 practices to the public when training camp starts later this month at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

The Bears announced that about 1,000 free tickets will be available for each practice. Fans can enter drawings for those tickets starting at noon Thursday through noon on July 15 at chicagobears.com/camp.

The full squad will report to Halas Hall on July 27, and the team will hold its first full practice at 1:30 p.m. July 28. That session is closed to the public. The first open practice will be at 9 a.m. July 29.

The Bears also will host Family Fest at Soldier Field on Aug. 3. Information for those tickets will be available at a later date.

The Bears also announced they will hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 11-12 ahead of their Aug. 14 preseason game at Soldier Field. Those practices will not be open to the public.

The Bears will host the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Mitch Trubisky in their second preseason game at noon Aug. 21 at Soldier Field, and will travel to play the Tennessee Titans for their final preseason game at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The Bears moved training camp to Halas Hall from Bourbonnais last year, but those sessions were not open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bears will have some COVID-19 precautions in place this year — the biggest being autographs will not be allowed. Players often signed for fans after previous training camp practices.

Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Fans can’t park on site at Halas Hall but can park at Hawthorn Mall and take a Bears shuttle onto the grounds. Masks will be required on the shuttles regardless of vaccination status.

Bears training camp schedule

*Subject to change

Tues., July 27: Report day

Wed., July 28: 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)

Thurs., July 29: 9 a.m. practice

Fri., July 30: 9 a.m. practice

Sat. July 31: 9 a.m. practice

Sun., Aug. 1: OFF DAY

Mon., Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. practice

Tues., Aug. 3: 11 a.m. practice at Soldier Field for Meijer Bears Family Fest

Wed., Aug. 4: OFF DAY

Thurs., Aug. 5: 8:30 a.m. practice

Fri., Aug. 6: 8:30 a.m. practice

Sat., Aug. 7: 8:30 a.m. practice

Sun., Aug. 8: 8:30 a.m. practice

Mon., Aug. 9: OFF DAY

Tues., Aug. 10: 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Wed., Aug. 11: Joint practices with the Dolphins, time TBD (closed to public)

Thurs., Aug. 12: Joint practices with the Dolphins, time TBD (closed to public)

Fri., Aug. 13: NO AVAILABILITY

Sat., Aug. 14: Dolphins at Bears, noon

Sun., Aug. 15: OFF DAY

Mon., Aug. 16: 8:30 a.m. practice

Tues., Aug. 17: 8:30 a.m. practice

Wed., Aug. 18: 8:30 a.m. practice

Thurs., Aug. 19: 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Fri., Aug. 20: NO AVAILABILITY

Sat., Aug. 21: Bills at Bears, noon

Sun., Aug. 22: OFF DAY

Mon., Aug. 23: 8:30 a.m. practice

Tues., Aug. 24: 8:30 a.m. practice

Wed., Aug. 25: 8:30 a.m. practice

Thurs., Aug. 26: 9:30 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Fri., Aug. 27: NO AVAILABILITY

Sat., Aug. 28: Bears at Titans, 6 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 29: OFF DAY

Mon., Aug. 30: 11:10 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Tues., Aug. 31: 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)

Wed., Sept. 1: 1:30 p.m. practice (closed to public)

Thurs., Sept. 2: 11:45 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 3-5: OFF DAY

