Watch now: When it comes to Justin Fields’ development, ‘time is the biggest question’ for the Chicago Bears. A look back at past rookie QBs lends insight into the process.

But the Eagles went 11-5 the next season, and in McNabb’s third year they started a run of four consecutive appearances in the NFC championship game with one Super Bowl trip.

Conventional thinking is the Bears want to begin the season with Dalton, as the last thing they want to do is risk damaging Fields’ development by throwing him into regular-season action before he’s ready. But he’s also the shiny new toy in the building — the quarterback with electric athletic ability, a big-time arm and a proven track record at a Big Ten powerhouse — so Nagy and his staff will be tempted to play the rookie. There’s no reason to tap the brakes on his development, but the Bears have to be prudent after failing to develop their last QB project, Trubisky.

Timing is of the essence for an offense in need of a major spark, and it’s also the No. 1 thing on everyone’s mind.

“So we have a guy like Andy that’s coming in here that’s eager to learn this offense and show what he can do and also help groom Justin, you know?” Nagy said. “Be able to help him and let him be the best quarterback that Justin can be through the experiences that Andy’s had. I know that time is the biggest question right now for Justin, and I completely understand that because there is an excitement and there is that want for all of us to be able to see what Justin can do.