Watt, Texans 'mutally' agree to split in more team upheaval

McNair was asked why he chose to release Watt instead of attempting to trade him and get something in return.

"We felt this did right by J.J.," Cal McNair said. "Not every decision is easy or easy to understand. We want to do what's right for our players. We want to focus on bringing championships to Houston."

Watt was booed by Texans fans on draft night. It didn't take him long to win over the fan base and become the most beloved Texan. The fearsome pass rusher was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for losses in 2012 (20½ and 39) and 2015 (17½ and 29).

Since his NFL debut in 2011, he leads the league in tackles for losses (172), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26) and sack yards (713 1-2) and ranks second with a franchise-record 101 sacks. He also developed such a knack for using his huge hands to swat down passes at the line that he earned the nickname "J.J. Swatt."

He is the only player in NFL history with 20 or more sacks and 10 or more passes defended in a single season, doing it in both 2012 and 2014. He's tied for fifth among defensive lineman in league history with six touchdowns in the regular season, including three TD catches.