What was Justin Fields’ most impressive play? 4 questions for the Chicago Bears after their preseason opener

The Chicago Bears’ first preseason game is in the books, with rookie quarterback Justin Fields impressing during extended playing time in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Before Mitch Trubisky and the Buffalo Bills come to Soldier Field on Saturday for the second of three exhibitions, the Tribune’s Bears writers offer their takes on four pressing topics.

1. The most impressive play Justin Fields made Saturday was ______.

Brad Biggs: A 15-yard pass to Justin Hardy on third-and-5 from the Bears 42-yard line.

Sixteen seconds remained in the second quarter when the ball was snapped. Fields felt a little pressure from a three-man rush and quickly pulled the ball down to escape the pocket to the right. The rookie didn’t panic when on the move. He clearly has a good feel for searching downfield while on the move and showed patience in waiting for Hardy to find a hole in the coverage, where Fields hit him for a first down. That allowed the Bears to use their final timeout of the half with eight seconds remaining, leading to Cairo Santos’ 53-yard field goal to get the Bears on the scoreboard. Fields didn’t show anything spectacular, but he displayed calmness for the moment, evidence he wasn’t awed by the task at hand. Maybe more impressive than what Fields did on the field — and calmness in the huddle was a big step — was how he discussed the experience afterward. News conferences aren’t going to win games for Fields, but you got a sense for how level he is with an opportunity where so many young Bears quarterbacks before him have failed.

“It was actually kind of slow to me, to be honest,” he said of the game speed. “I was expecting it to be a little bit faster, but practicing, game speed, going at it with my teammates every day — and of course we have a great defense — so me going against them every day, it definitely slowed the game up a little bit for me. I felt comfortable out there, and of course I have room to grow, so I’m going to try to get better each and every day.”

The splash plays from Fields will come, and we’ll soon get a sense for how he operates in the pocket — probably the biggest hurdle he has to clear for coaches to feel comfortable starting him.

Colleen Kane: The 15-yard pass to Justin Hardy late in the first half.

Fields had plenty of nice plays, but I picked this one because of the circumstances. Fields had opened his first NFL appearance with three straight three-and-out drives, but he kept his composure to lead the Bears on a 42-yard drive over the final 45 seconds of the half to set up a field goal. On third-and-5 with 16 seconds to play, he rolled to his right and found Hardy “last minute,” completing the throw with pressure in his face. Fields also had a pretty 25-yard pass to Rodney Adams, who made a nice grab, on the Bears’ first touchdown drive in the third quarter. And he had exciting scrambles for an 8-yard touchdown and a 21-yard gain on the second touchdown drive. But the pass to Hardy, followed by an 8-yard pass to Jesse James, helped the Bears mentally heading into halftime, coach Matt Nagy said, and Fields’ day only got better from there.

Dan Wiederer: His third-and-9 dump-off to Rodney Adams for 13 yards in the third quarter.

The fact there is a long menu of Fields highlights to choose from is heartening. He had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the third quarter. He had an impressive 21-yard scramble. He had a pretty 25-yard shot up the sideline to Adams early in the second half. But I’m going with the dump-off conversion to Adams because of all that it signified. For starters, Fields showed good pocket poise and vision but escaped when he felt it necessary. As he rolled right, he stayed under control and kept his eyes scanning the field. His elite speed had Dolphins cornerback Javaris Davis on edge. Yet Fields never turned on the jets, simply gliding enough to bait Davis up, then calmly pulling up and putting the right touch on the pass to Adams, who converted it into a first down.

Think about it. So many times in years past, Bears quarterbacks would have bungled that opportunity. The offense would have stalled. The Bears would have punted. A sense of frustration would have smothered Soldier Field. Instead, Fields showed how easy things can be with a high-end playmaker running the show. He converted that third down and scored on an 8-yard scramble three plays later. Instead of punting and lamenting another scoreless drive, the Bears visited the end zone, gained momentum and the stadium came alive.

2. The Bears’ decision to sign Jason Peters is ______.

Biggs: An ominous sign.

At least in terms of the availability of second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins for the early portion of the season, as well as an indication the team isn’t comfortable with Elijah Wilkinson as the Week 1 starter. Peters, 39, has plenty of experience and a background with offensive line coach Juan Castillo, but he’s not the dominant blindside protector he was earlier in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. It’s impossible to consider him more than a temporary Band-Aid at a position where the Bears tried to get by without any experience. Peters didn’t agree to a contract with the Bears to be a backup, so go ahead and write him in as the starter Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. The question is how long will he last after battling a slew of injuries in recent seasons.

Kane: A needed move to address the uncertainty at left tackle.

Teven Jenkins, whom the Bears drafted in the second round this spring to be their left tackle, hasn’t practiced at training camp because of a back injury. Even if he were to return Monday — and coach Matt Nagy has given no indication Jenkins is close to returning — he would have a lot of catching up to do as a rookie. Now the Bears have a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro to fill the hole — even if Peters is 39 and in his 18th season — and give Jenkins time to come along. The Bears’ overall depth at tackle is being tested because right tackle Germain Ifedi also hasn’t practiced as he recovers from a hip flexor injury, and rookie Larry Borom is in concussion protocol. The moves push Elijah Wilkinson, who started Saturday at left tackle, into a role where he can compete for time at either spot while not being the Bears’ only option.

Wiederer: Both understandable and worrisome.

Peters has impressive credentials. He has 17 years of NFL experience and is a six-time All-Pro (first team twice, second team four times) at left tackle. He has familiarity with Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo. And if the Bears can keep him healthy and get him to play to his potential, it would add stability to the position that carries the most concern. In that regard, it’s a low-risk, high-reward dice roll by general manager Ryan Pace. But what does it signify regarding Teven Jenkins’ back injury? The second-round pick out of Oklahoma State has yet to participate in a training camp practice, and there has been little indication over the past two weeks that he’s close to getting back on the field. Fellow rookie Larry Borom has been out with a concussion for a week and a half. And Elijah Wilkinson, who missed five days while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has yet to impress Matt Nagy and the Bears coaches as a surefire, steady starter. The arrival of Peters changes the conversation. Nagy was emphatic Saturday that Peters wasn’t signing just to be a possible fill-in in case of emergency.

“He’s coming in here to compete to be the left tackle,” Nagy said. “It’s open, man. It’s competition. … He understands our situation. We understand his situation. Let’s go.”

3. The most interesting player other than Justin Fields in Saturday’s preseason game was ______.

Biggs: Alec Ogletree.

When he played for the New York Giants in 2018 and 2019 and briefly with the New York Jets last season, Ogletree was a shell of the consistent playmaker he was early in his career with the Rams. But on Saturday he looked like a potential challenger to Danny Trevathan for playing time. The Bears were wiped out by injuries at inside linebacker when they signed the veteran earlier this month, and given the downhill path his career was on, it was easy to assume he was a camp body when he arrived. But Ogletree has gotten himself into the best shape he has been in for several years, and he’s moving better than Trevathan, who has been sidelined by a sore knee. I don’t know if the Bears would consider benching Trevathan because they place a high value on the intangibles he brings to the huddle, sideline and locker room, but Ogletree had a big debut with four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass breakup. He’s a player to keep watching in the next two weeks. I’d also submit that having Lachavious Simmons play all 52 snaps at right tackle is a sign the team might consider him bona fide competition for Germain Ifedi, who has yet to be cleared from the physically unable to perform list.

Kane: Alec Ogletree.

We went into the game planning to keep an eye on Ogletree because the veteran inside linebacker had a strong introduction to the Bears, notching six interceptions in his first four practices. Injuries to Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan and Christian Jones’ brief stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list gave Ogletree a chance to make an impression — and vie for a roster spot. He had four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended Saturday. One of the biggest plays came on the Dolphins’ second drive of the first quarter. After Jaylon Johnson stopped Malcolm Brown for no gain at the Bears 1-yard line on second down, Ogletree shot through a big gap to stop Brown for a loss of 2 on third down. The Dolphins settled for a field goal. It helped make up for Ogletree getting caught in coverage against Mike Gesicki earlier in the drive and failing to take him down on a 50-yard play.

Wiederer: Rodney Adams.

Anyone who has watched training camp practices on a daily basis knew the veteran receiver would have an opening to become an eye-catching preseason playmaker. And Adams responded Saturday with a team-high four catches for 57 yards, including the aforementioned 25-yard grab on a 50-50 ball from Fields up the left sideline. The Bears are looking to find the right mix of talent and depth for their receiving corps, and there’s no reason to count out Adams from earning a spot on the 53-man roster for Week 1. Perhaps even more significantly, he has developed a nice rapport with Justin Fields, who has shown his trust in giving Adams a chance to make plays.

4. Matt Nagy’s biggest challenge regarding the QB situation will be ______.

Biggs: Determining how ready Justin Fields is to operate at a high level from the pocket.

Nagy talked at length about how the game presented Fields with a lot of critical situational moments — the drive for a field goal late in the second quarter and a red-zone opportunity. What we didn’t see a lot of was Fields making plays from the pocket, and he has to pass that test against defenses that will try to force him to throw from the pocket in an effort to limit his athletic ability and knack for extending plays while on the move. While the Bears have to be highly encouraged by Fields’ debut, there is more work to do and everyone involved seems to understand that, including Fields.

Kane: Not letting the Justin Fields hype disrupt the work in the quarterbacks room.

Yes, Fields was impressive Saturday, especially as the game wore on, but there’s undoubtedly more work to do for him to be ready to start a regular-season game against a first-team defense. Nagy said last week the Bears are trying to insulate Fields from the distractions that come with Bears fans’ excitement about the first-round pick, but Nagy also said he believes Fields is mature enough to handle the spotlight as he continues his development. The Bears need to help Fields stay on course while also getting Andy Dalton ready for the season. Dalton signed with the Bears believing he would be the starter to open the season — and he still might be. But if Fields keeps playing the way he did Saturday, Nagy will continue to be bombarded with questions about whether Fields can unseat Dalton. Nagy has his work cut out making sure such questions don’t interfere with the preparations for the season.

Wiederer: Preventing outside excitement and expectations from hijacking the developmental plan for Justin Fields.

The hype train is already barreling down the tracks at warp speed. Fields’ combination of talent, athleticism, aptitude and poise is obvious. The 22-year-old rookie seems to have a bright future as a starting quarterback. But when should that future arrive? That debate has been popping since the spring, with Nagy stressing his goal to ease Fields into things on a slower, more forgiving timeline. Why rush the kid when the internal belief is that Andy Dalton can help the Bears playing winning football consistently until Fields is ready? But with each flash of brilliance Fields shows — and there were many Saturday — the outside noise will amplify. The pleas that Fields be allowed to go through his growing pains on center stage are multiplying. And quite frankly, there have been no indications to this point that Fields will be rattled even when his development process inevitably gets bumpy.

So Nagy might have to plug his ears to the outside noise while using his eyes to judge how ready Fields is. More difficult challenges lie ahead for Fields than Saturday’s exhibition opener played mostly against backups. At what point will Fields be ready to handle the higher degree of difficulty? After Saturday’s game, Nagy acknowledged the excitement from Bears fans and others.

“It’s very real,” he said. “Everybody here is super excited about the way he played today. We all want the same thing. We understand the buzz. We understand the excitement. That’s why we drafted him.”

