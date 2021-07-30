What we learned at Chicago Bears practice, including Akiem Hicks’ absence

The Chicago Bears held their second training camp practice Thursday morning at Halas Hall, the first practice in front of fans since the final day of summer in 2019 in Bourbonnais, and it lasted about two hours.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was not seen at practice. Bears coach Matt Nagy, who spoke shortly before the start of practice, did not list the veteran as one of the players not expected to participate. Hicks was not on the NFL’s personnel notice, so the team did not place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s what else we learned, plus some quick-hitting notes from the day in Lake Forest.

1. Cole Kmet didn’t just attend TEU — Tight Ends University — with some of the better players at the position this summer. He’s been getting one-on-one time in coach Matt Nagy’s office.

That’s not something Nagy could do with Kmet at the beginning of his rookie season as COVID-19 protocols made instruction a whole lot different. This spring, knowing Kmet will be a much bigger part of the offense in his second season, Nagy has brought him upstairs to get a better feel for what will work.

“Once we got to the middle of the season and you guys saw those last five or six, seven games when he stated getting more targets, it just really proves to us what he is and what he can be,” Nagy said. “So when you have that, now you head into Year 2 and you know what routes he can run well and what routes he needs to maybe work more at.

“Cole and I have gotten together and we’ve talked through a lot of clips to be able to run certain routes and I wasn’t able to do that last year in training camp with him. In OTAs, he’d come up to my office and we’ll watch some routes and we’ll put it into fruition in OTAs. Now, he gets to do it training camp, so I think you’ll see him keep growing and our relationship is building in the trust of how we work with each other.”

Kmet called it a “trust game” and said the more equity he can build with coaches and teammates, the more opportunities he expects to receive after catching 28 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns last season. He said he watched some Kansas City Chiefs tape of Travis Kelce and has even studied guys like Rob Gronkowski on film.

Kmet continued his offseason education at Lipscomb University in Nashville in late June, getting with guys like George Kittle, Greg Olsen and some of the best tight ends in the league.

“One of the coolest things I’ve done,” Kmet said. “It’s interesting, usually on a team you have one tight end, two tight ends maybe, and to get everyone together like that was really cool to just kind of feed off everybody else and see what other guys are doing.

“For me, watching receivers is nice, but I can’t do the stuff that Darnell Mooney does. I’m just not that fast. So being able to go get guys like Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry and Travis (Kelce) and George (Kittle) and Greg (Olsen) and learn from those guys, that’s very beneficial for me.”

Kmet’s biggest takeaway was that as long as he gets in the right place at the right time, his route doesn’t have to be exactly as it’s drawn in the playbook.

“I think the big thing with Travis is, ‘Don’t run the line in the book,’” Kmet said. “And that’s a big deal with him. Stay on the quarterback’s timing and be where you have to be but be creative with your routes. .”

2. Andy Dalton’s 11th NFL training camp is the first for Justin Fields — and the disparity in QB experience was evident.

Dalton is much crisper with his reads, especially when he has to scan the entire field. Fields was a little late with some of his decisions and a little off with more than a few throws.

This should not be alarming and certainly in another three weeks, Fields will probably be crisper. It’s an example of the learning curve for rookies — highly-drafted rookies — face when they enter the NFL. The action happens faster, the windows are smaller (and aren’t open for as long) and the rush is at a different level.

Fields did thread a really nice pass to tight end Jesse James downfield in 7-on-7, but he botched a pitch in the backfield to running back Artavis Pierce. There will be many teachable points when the film is reviewed.

It’s an example of what kind of roller coaster the rookie will be on between now and the end of the preseason, as there are certain to be “A ha” moments and plenty of highlights. It’s worth noting Fields is getting nearly as many reps as Dalton, more than a No. 2 quarterback typically receives. That ratio could potentially shift over time with the starter getting more, but the more practice Fields gets now, the more valuable reps he will get.

3. Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney are established as the top two wide receivers. After that, Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin look like candidates for the third slot. Special teams will play a big role in decisions behind them.

“We’ve got other guys on the roster — (Riley) Ridley and (Javon) Wims,” Nagy said. “I thought Ridley put together great OTAs. Was excited to see him do that. And now, a lot of these guys, when you get to this wide receiver position, right, this is where a lot of these guys that fourth, fifth, sixth guy, they have to shine on special teams. That’s going to be my challenge and coach (Chris) Tabor’s challenge to these guys is that fifth spot is going to be real with special teams.”

Ridley, a fourth-round pick in 2019 who has played only sparingly during two seasons, had two drops in practice, one of them on a ball from Fields that was a bit high. He’s struggled gaining separation, and Wims has played enough to know he’s a little limited.

3 things we learned at the Chicago Bears’ first training camp practice The Chicago Bears held their first training camp practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, a session that was closed to the public and lasted a little less than 90 minutes.

If both make the 53-man roster, the Bears are probably dealing with some injuries or the new faces did not do enough to impress. Chris Lacy, who spent most of last season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, made a handful of catches.

Extra points: Starting offensive tackles Teven Jenkins (back tightness) and Germain Ifedi (hip flexor) remained out. Missed time isn’t good, but it will be more noticeable next week if they are still sidelined when the team gets into full pads. … Mooney put a double move on Jaylon Johnson that sent the second-year cornerback to the turf. The ball from Dalton was overthrown and Johnson got some attention from the training staff before returning. … Tight end J.P. Holtz left practice shortly before it ended with a slight limp. … Kicker Cairo Santos had a nice day hitting on nine of 11 attempts. The only misses were off the right upright from 43 yards and short from 58. He was kicking against a steady crosswind. … Kicking consultant Jamie Kohl was at practice. With COVID-19 protocols last season, he was limited to virtual coaching sessions. … First- and second-team offenses went nowhere in two-minute drills — and Nagy wasn’t enthused. … Cornerbacks Duke Shelley and rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who are both vying for the nickel job, made plays on the ball.

