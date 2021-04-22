Will the Chicago Bears trade up in Round 1 for a QB?

Who could be a trade partner for a team moving up for a quarterback? Start with the Falcons at No. 4. Sources say to keep an eye on the Detroit Lions at No. 7 and Carolina Panthers at No. 8. The Denver Broncos at No. 9 are another possibility. However, the Lions and Broncos also could be in the market for a passer.

“I think everybody is trying to trade out,” said a front-office source for a team selecting in the top 10. “We’d trade out in a second. Why wouldn’t you? If someone is moving up for a quarterback, let’s go.

“I look at the Bears, and there could be a desperation move by them. They couldn’t get it done in free agency. They’re trying to get it done in the draft. They need to get a guy to develop. They need to pull the ‘give me some more time’ move.”

That is one possibility regarding the Bears’ intentions in Round 1, and multiple sources have said the Bears are believed to be among a group of teams exploring a trade up. But it’s all pre-draft banter, and Pace, who is scheduled to discuss the draft with media Tuesday in a session likely to reveal next to nothing, doesn’t want to tip his hand.