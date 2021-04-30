Winners and losers from the NFL draft

Glennon was signed to start at quarterback only to have the Bears draft Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in 2017. Like Glennon, it’s expected Dalton will be the starter to begin the season, but that status is unlikely to last.

At least Dalton wasn’t made to attend a draft event with fans at which the team surprised him with the selection of his replacement.

Winner: Justin Fields

While Fields was the fourth of five quarterbacks selected in the first round, he was featured in not one but two national commercials that ran during draft coverage.

One was for Lowe’s alongside newly retired QB Drew Brees, who signed as an NFL analyst with NBC. The other was for Progressive with CBS analyst Nate Burleson, a former wide receiver. Not bad for a guy just drafted.

Loser: Boos

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to take glory in the boos that met his first stage entrance, draining the last bit of satisfaction from this long-standing, once rewarding NFL draft fan tradition.

“I didn’t come out of my basement for nothing,” he said as he urged the crowd to pour it on.

Ugh. Maybe next year just greet him with dead silence. See how that plays.