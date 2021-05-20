Teven Jenkins’ position switch, Justin Fields’ deep ball and more storylines to watch as the Chicago Bears transition to OTAs

With his gregarious personality, Jenkins already has begun interacting with Bears fans on Twitter and has openly lobbied to throw out a first pitch at Wrigley Field sometime this season.

“To be determined,” he said.

Still, for as outgoing and energetic as Jenkins is, the Bears were most attracted to his nasty edge as a player with visions of turning him into a difference-making starter. The big question now is whether Jenkins can develop into a reliable contributor at left tackle, where a vacancy currently exists after Charles Leno’s release earlier this month.

Jenkins saw his most extensive experience at right tackle at Oklahoma State. But the Bears seem confident he’ll be able to handle himself on the left with veteran Germain Ifedi slotted in as the likely Week 1 starter on the right.

Jenkins expressed little worry that he’d be able to quickly find his footing at left tackle.

“It’s muscle memory,” he said. “You keep on doing it over and over and over until your body’s very used to it. Then when your body’s more used to it, you just keep on doing it over and over until it feels normal every day, like everyday life.”

Still, the transition will be challenging.