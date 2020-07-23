The 10 days last October that shook the Bears’ faith in Mitch Trubisky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember that ire in Matt Nagy’s face, the irate tone, the contentious incredulity?

If it had been a cartoon, mushroom clouds would have been bursting from Nagy’s ears with a train whistle screaming above his head. But this was real life, the postmortem after the Chicago Bears’ 17-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 27.

A promising Sunday had ended in distress when kicker Eddy Pineiro pulled his 41-yard field-goal attempt, the fall breeze steering the football just outside the left upright.

By inches. As time expired.

And that kick had missed its mark after Nagy grew anxious and conservative in the final minute, opting to have his offense take a knee and a 1-yard loss on first down with 43 seconds remaining rather than try to shorten the game-deciding attempt.

That decision had left many perplexed even before Pineiro tried the kick, prompting questions to the Bears coach in the hour after the loss.

Matt, can you walk us through your thought process on taking the knee before the final kick?

Nagy bristled. He asserted he had “zero thought of running the ball” in that situation. He feared a potential fumble. Or a loss of 3 or 4 yards.