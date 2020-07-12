Washington Redskins dropping controversial nickname Monday, replacement still to be determined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the football team in the nation’s capital will just be Washington.

After decades of controversy the nickname Redskins is being retired. After financial pressure from sponsors led by FedEx and political pressure from D.C. politicians, owner Daniel Snyder will announce Monday that the name is being eliminated after an internal review.

The new name has not yet been announced, but it could be in place for the 2020 season.

Sports Business Journal broke the story and wrote:

“The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker. The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the “thorough review” announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said. The timeline for announcing a new name was unclear, but the sense of urgency inside the organization is clear.”