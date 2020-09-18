Watch now: Alex Tanney's NFL career on pause after release by New York Giants

“I was on the street for a good chunk of 2014 and maybe seven or eight weeks of 2015. You just have to always be ready and be ready to pack up the family and head to who knows where.”

Tanney’s family has continued to grow. He and his wife, Rebecca, have two sons. Gunnar is 3 and Wyatt is 1.

Dad is 32 now and enjoying the chance to “play outside and stuff” with his active sons. Yet, it is “weird to be home at this time of year,” he said.

Thus, his phone is never far from his side as he awaits another NFL opportunity.

“In 2014 when I was home for a good chunk of the season, I think having been through that helps,” Tanney said. “That was a long fall for me. You’re thinking the whole time, ‘Maybe I’m done.’ At this point in my career, I think my mindset has changed a little bit.

“I have more experience now and I understand that I could get a call tomorrow or I could get a call in eight or nine weeks. You just have to understand that and be patient.”

Tanney has spent time with Kansas City, Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Indianapolis in addition to Tennessee and the Giants. He has toiled on practice squads and served as a backup and/or third-string quarterback.