Watch now: Alex Tanney's NFL career on pause after release by New York Giants

The pause button has been pressed again on Alex Tanney’s National Football League journey. There is no panic in that for the former Lexington High School and Monmouth College record-setting quarterback.
Released by the New York Giants on Sept. 5 just prior to the NFL regular season, Tanney is back home in Bloomington working out at the Bloomington-Normal Athlete Factory, throwing regularly to any college or high school receiver he can find and staying sharp.
He knows the drill.
The Giants were Tanney’s eighth NFL team, an odyssey that includes two stints with the Tennessee Titans. He has eight years in the league and remains hopeful of a ninth.
“I understand you kind of sign up for this,” Tanney said. “It’s not the first time I’ve been cut and hopefully not the last. We’ll see what happens here.
“I was on the street for a good chunk of 2014 and maybe seven or eight weeks of 2015. You just have to always be ready and be ready to pack up the family and head to who knows where.”
Tanney’s family has continued to grow. He and his wife, Rebecca, have two sons. Gunnar is 3 and Wyatt is 1.
Dad is 32 now and enjoying the chance to “play outside and stuff” with his active sons. Yet, it is “weird to be home at this time of year,” he said.
Thus, his phone is never far from his side as he awaits another NFL opportunity.
“In 2014 when I was home for a good chunk of the season, I think having been through that helps,” Tanney said. “That was a long fall for me. You’re thinking the whole time, ‘Maybe I’m done.’ At this point in my career, I think my mindset has changed a little bit.
“I have more experience now and I understand that I could get a call tomorrow or I could get a call in eight or nine weeks. You just have to understand that and be patient.”
Tanney has spent time with Kansas City, Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Indianapolis in addition to Tennessee and the Giants. He has toiled on practice squads and served as a backup and/or third-string quarterback.
His regular-season action has been limited to two games, in which he has completed 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Yet, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tanney just participated in his ninth NFL training camp after entering the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent.
That’s a feat in itself.
The past two seasons were with the Giants, who have a new head coach in Joe Judge and a new offensive system. Now, Tanney is hoping to find a fit elsewhere.
He has this going for him.
“The good thing about how long I’ve played and the amount of teams I’ve played for is I’ve built relationships with a lot of guys who are still coaching,” Tanney said. “That’s kind of what keeps you around is having coaches who trust you and you know their system.
“They know you can step in and operate at a moment’s notice. I think that’s encouraging because I’ve had an opportunity to play for quite a few coaches.”
One day Tanney expects to transition into coaching. His hope of delaying that a bit longer likely depends on an injury to a current NFL quarterback.
It is an uneasy position to be in, but Tanney admits, “That’s exactly what it takes.”
“You don’t wish that on anybody, but often that’s how it works,” he said.
