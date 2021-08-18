Watch now: Justin Fields sits out Chicago Bears practice Wednesday

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will sit out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall as he recovers from a groin issue.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields was sore in practice Tuesday, and the Bears are holding the rookie out out as a precaution to make sure the issue doesn’t get worse.

Nagy said the plan to play Fields in the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday remains on course as of now but it’s too early to tell for sure.

The Bears also are holding out tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring soreness) and nose tackle Eddie Goldman (back).

“We want to be able to get to that point where he’s able to play in that game,” Nagy said of Fields. “That’s very important. … We’re being super conservative. When you start messing with these soft tissue deals, you’ve got to be smart, and with him and Cole we want to make sure we’re super smart.”

The Bears offense struggled in Tuesday’s practice, but Nagy said “Justin is the last one that’s going to tell you (the groin injury) is an excuse.”

“He was pissed off at some of the throws,” Nagy said. “I didn’t think offensively we had a very good day. We were able to watch the film last night, go through it and correct it and see why, so, for us, we’ve got to be smart. It doesn’t makes sense right now to push the limits with him and make it (groin) more sore.”

Those injury updates came on top of the tough news for the Bears that rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery Wednesday.

Some injured Bears players will be working their way back into the mix, including inside linebacker Roquan Smith, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, right guard James Daniels, tight end J.P. Holtz, inside linebacker Josh Woods and defensive back Tre Roberson.

Nagy said defensive lineman Akiem Hicks would also return to practice after Hicks left at the start of practice Tuesday. Nagy wouldn’t provide an update on Hicks, which indicates it likely was not an injury issue.

“There’s no update,” Nagy said. “He’s back today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Hicks hasn’t spoken to the media since the end of last season, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has made it known Hicks is seeking a contract extension from the Bears. When asked if Hicks has been an issue with the team, Nagy said no.

“He’s been fine, “Nagy said. “We want him to come out and play good football. Go sack the quarterback and stop the run.”

