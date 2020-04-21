What are the Chicago Bears and Ryan Pace looking for in the NFL draft?

On whether the uncertainty of the offseason and not knowing the next time players will be allowed to return to Halas Hall to practice together might alter the Bears’ approach to the draft and the types of players they target …

I look at it this way. Football intelligence is always an emphasis for us. I think maybe we’re even more mindful of that this year -- just having guys with a high football IQ. I also think we have good coaches. That’s when we lean on them too to develop these guys under unique circumstances. We had position meetings going on yesterday all over Zoom or Skype or what have you. I think when you have intelligent football players with high football IQ and good coaches who can develop them, you find a way to make it work. I think the good teams right now deal with the circumstances. They adapt to the circumstances and if you do it better than the other teams that’s a competitive advantage for us. I think that’s what our guys are doing. I’m proud of the way our coaches and our players have adapted. … Football intelligence and IQ is always important for us and it may be even more important this year.

