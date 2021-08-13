What are those helmet pads Chicago Bears offensive linemen have been wearing at practices?

When the Chicago Bears linemen took to the practice fields this week at Halas Hall, their helmets were enclosed in what looked like rubber bumpers.

They’re called Guardian Caps, a soft-shelled helmet cover the Bears and other NFL teams are trying out in an attempt to reduce the impact on players’ heads that comes with the repetitive blows of football.

The caps appeared at practice after the Bears had two offensive linemen — Lachavious Simmons and Larry Borom — go into concussion protocol. But coach Matt Nagy said the helmets already were something general manager Ryan Pace and equipment manager Tony Medlin wanted to try out.

“The O-linemen and D-linemen were willing to do it and see,” Nagy said. “I guess as the days go by we’ll know more as there’s some more thumping. The other benefit is it’s padded, so any type of follow-through for the quarterback’s finger when they hit that, it’s not the helmet. It’s the pad. So that helps a little bit. There’s a couple different benefits, but I appreciate those guys trying it out.”

Guardian Caps were launched in 2011, and some high school and college programs have been using them for years. In 2017, the NFL awarded Guardian Innovations a $20,000 grant through its HeadHealthTECH Challenge to further testing for the product.

This year, the caps are popping up all over NFL training camps, with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers among the teams with linemen wearing them at practices as teams try to prevent head trauma that is linked to CTE and other health problems.

The NFL reported 172 concussions in the league in 2020, down from 214 in 2018 and 224 in 2019 in part because of the lack of preseason games. Repetitive subconcussive hits also are cause for concern.

Bears offensive linemen and at least one defensive lineman continued wearing the helmets Wednesday and Thursday in practices against the Dolphins.

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson said he wore them in practices in college and has mixed feelings about using them. He understands they help to protect their heads — the company says they can reduce impact by up to 33% — but said hits also feel different when he wears them.

“It’s for our safety, but it kind of takes that initial shock off of the initial hit of contacting a defensive lineman,” Wilkinson said. “It’s for our safety, but at the same time, I don’t like it because you don’t get that game feel.

“It definitely feels different for sure. The initial crack of the helmet, you really don’t hear it. It’s kind of soft. But you still feel it, though, for sure.”

