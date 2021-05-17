What's next for the Chicago Bears after rookie mini-camp?

Nagy said they are treating Dalton as the starter, and he will get the No. 1 reps. But they also are fueling the competition by telling Fields and Foles they should be doing everything they can to become the starter.

Nagy understands the intense interest in when Fields will become the starter. But the coaches believe they need to let the process play out in the months ahead before they can make that determination.

“When you trade up to draft a quarterback like Justin, everyone’s very excited and they want to know when, when, when, and trust me, we all understand that,” Nagy said. “But we need to make sure that whatever that plan is that we put together, that it’s the best thing for the Chicago Bears.

“The easiest way for us to simply think about this is it’ll all happen for those quarterbacks. They’ll all play however they’re supposed to play. We’re all going to see whatever we’re supposed to see, and then it’s our job as evaluators of who they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make the Bears the best team possible.”

Nagy called the three-day rookie minicamp as a whole “sharp” and “really clean,” but there’s much more to assess when it comes to Fields.