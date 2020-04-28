Why didn't Bears draft a developmental QB like Jake Fromm? 'The board fell a certain way,' GM Ryan Pace says

"That's what happened for this draft, and we're OK with it because we came away with seven players that we're really excited about."

To be fair, the Bears already got their quarterback this offseason when they traded their fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles. But Pace has said he sees value in trying to draft and develop quarterbacks, and with questions about whether Foles or Trubisky is the long-term answer, this year it might have made sense to pick one. Teams with much steadier quarterback situations did so.

Pace also passed twice in the second round on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, whom the Eagles took at No. 53.

Among the other possibilities that didn't line up: Morgan was long gone by the time the Bears picked in the fifth round. Pace traded his two picks in the sixth round _ when the Jaguars selected Oregon State's Jake Luton _ to get Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney at No. 173. And the Titans selected Hawaii's Cole McDonald two picks before the Bears' first seventh-round pick at No. 226.

The Dallas Morning News reported the Bears were among the teams to talk to James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci about an undrafted free-agent contract. But the Cowboys scooped up DiNucci at No. 231, not long after the Bears drafted offensive linemen Arlington Hambright and Lachavious Simmons.