With virtual OTAs underway, 10 things the Chicago Bears would be evaluating — if they were on the field

2. Time on the field is essential for new offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

He can go over the techniques he wants his linemen to use in virtual meetings for weeks and show them clips for hours, but he needs to get his hands on players and see them work to start making an impact. Can Germain Ifedi transition back to guard, where he played early in his career with the Seahawks, as the Bears expect? If they are counting on big improvement from this group, it needs every day it can get on the field.

3. The Bears traded up to draft running back David Montgomery in 2019, and the Year 1 results were certainly pedestrian: He averaged only 3.7 yards per carry.

A lot of factors with the running game need to be ironed out, and Montgomery needs to be better. You’re not going to get full contact in the spring, but you can see if he is picking his hole and hitting it with more speed. That was the progression last year. He wasn’t a hesitant runner at the start, but he could have played faster and he showed flashes of that as the season went along.