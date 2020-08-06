‘You can sense it. You can feel it.’ A closer look at the Bears quarterback competition and the dynamics for 2020

The Bears are hopeful that familiarity will ease Foles’ challenging transition and that he can quickly pressure Trubisky for the starting job. Foles has expressed his comfort in the Bears offense, which is very similar to the one he ran with the Eagles during his fairy-tale run to a Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season.

The Bears have reminded Trubisky he will get every chance to hold on to his job once practice begins. And the fourth-year pro has said he is highly motivated not to go quietly, aware of the avalanche of criticism that has come down on him since last season and determined to show he has made growth.

“You’re always going to have people writing you off,” Trubisky said. “It’s got to light a fire under you. Which it has for me. I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right.”

That kind of motivational fuel is never a bad thing. And the Bears are hopeful that, in a best-case scenario, their quarterback competition brings out the best in both Trubisky and Foles.

At the very least, one of the two has to emerge as a reliable starter who can be trusted to run the offense efficiently.

Biggest question: What exactly will this quarterback competition look like?