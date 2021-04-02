For Chicago Cubs fans who make going to Wrigley Field a way of life, a return to the stands for opening day was ‘refreshing’

Added Angie: “I guess we’re part of the atmosphere, so we better bring it.”

‘This is what we do’

The T-shirt stand on Sheffield Avenue that Angel Lopez runs didn’t open during the pandemic because the cost of licenses and permits would have overtaken the revenue from limited sales.

So having fans back at Wrigley Field is about more than cheering on the Cubs for Lopez and other vendors.

“This is what we do. If we don’t do this, we don’t do nothing,” Lopez, 55, said. “Bringing it back is bringing life back to us, to our families. It’s been pretty hard. Everybody here has kids in college and all this other stuff, and it’s pretty hard to need something at home and not be able to get it for your kids.”

Lopez said he has lived in Lakeview his whole life and started working for apparel vendors as a kid, so being without it for a year “put a big dent in our heart.” They had to let some employees go, he said.

“Last year was kind of depressing for everybody,” he said. “It does take a toll on people.”

Lopez said the stand was open Thursday as a trial run to see what kind of business came in. He hopes they can keep it running.