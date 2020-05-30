For father battling cancer, a graduation to victory lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Jacob Foxworthy and his parents waited patiently as their car crawled through pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on this most unusual of graduation days.

When his turn came, the Speedway High School senior climbed out and walked across the race track's iconic yard of bricks, his mother and father holding hands as they watched. He crossed the finish line like his 121 classmates to wrap up a school year like no other — without in-person classes, without a senior prom and without the traditional pomp and circumstance.

The Foxworthys didn't need a cap-tossing celebration to express what this day meant.

Seeing Jacob in a cap and grown with his father in tow Saturday meant Ted Foxworthy had achieved a milestone of his own after a 4½-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

"I had one daughter graduating college and one daughter getting married, and I knew I'd be around for those two things," Foxworthy recalled, explaining his thoughts when he was first diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2016. "I knew my wife was going to be OK. She's a fighter. So most of my focus was on Jacob. He was 14 and I didn't want him to grow up without a dad. I wanted to be there when he walked across the stage. I didn't want him going, 'I wish my dad was there.'"