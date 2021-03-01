For Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs, playing in front of fans in the Cactus League opener ‘felt like a real baseball game’

“Being the first spring outing, just really getting the rhythm down, not being too quick to the plate,” Hendricks said. “Make sure you get the sign, take a deep breath and focus on executing the pitch. Early in spring, sometimes you’ll want to do too much, try to make the ball move or try to do something out of the norm that you’re not used to. So it was more just staying under control.”

Hendricks was encouraged by the rhythm he developed in the second inning, which featured two strikeouts. One of his victims knows Hendricks’ repertoire well. He faced off against former Cubs catcher Victor Caratini, who was part of the Yu Darvish trade with the Padres.

Hendricks conceded it felt strange facing Caratini, though squaring off in summer camp intrasquad games at Wrigley Field last year helped. Hendricks briefly caught up with Caratini when walking out, asking him how he and Darvish liked it with the Padres.

Caratini caught 20 of Hendricks’ starts (3.37 ERA) during his four seasons with the Cubs. Hendricks prevailed against his former batterymate Monday, getting Caratini to strike out in the second inning in their lone matchup.

“When he stepped in the box, there’s a little smirk back and forth, then down to business,” Hendricks said. “So all in all, it was a good day.”