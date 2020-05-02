Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight dies of cancer at 49

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight died from complications of cancer Friday, the Bears announced. He was 49.

Wetnight, a native of Fresno, Calif., played 91 games over seven seasons with the Bears from 1993-99. An undrafted free agent out of Stanford, he totaled 172 catches for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bears. He finished his career by playing one season for the Packers, in which he recorded three catches for 20 yards.

Wetnight went on to coach youth and high school football in California.

The Bears reported Wetnight underwent treatment for stomach cancer in 2018 and was declared cancer free in January 2019. But doctors discovered an inoperable tumor in his stomach in September.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey, and sons, Zach and Scott.

