Former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber joins Washington National on 1-year, $10 million deal

Slugger Kyle Schwarber earned a raise despite being non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs last month.

Schwarber agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, pending the passing of a physical examination, a source confirmed Saturday.

Schwarber, 27, a former first-round pick of the Cubs who hit 38 home runs in 2019 but batted .188 in 59 games in 2020, will be remembered by Cubs fans for his heroic performance in the 2016 World Series after missing nearly the entire regular season because of torn knee ligaments.

Schwarber batted .412 in the Series, but he struggled in the leadoff spot the following season. Schwarber hit 64 home runs combined in 2018 and 2019.

Schwarber joins switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell in a revamped Nationals lineup featuring star outfielder Juan Soto.

Schwarber earned the prorated portion of $7.01 million last season.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post first reported the Schwarber agreement.

