Former University High coach Bob Metcalf taught, thought basketball until the end

The United States Postal Service had delivered. Moments later, so did Bob Metcalf as he exited the post office on Towanda Avenue in Bloomington.
His wife Marjorie alongside — he called her “Maggie” — Metcalf encountered one of his former University High School basketball players, Dave Mizer.
Immediately, Metcalf began talking about basketball. On this day, it was Illinois State basketball and the positive things Metcalf was seeing while attending Redbird practices and games.
Then this happened:
“He said, ‘But boy, if you’re going to be successful in that conference, you better know how to box out and rebound on both ends of the floor,’” Mizer said. “His wife was standing there and all of a sudden he steps in front of her, locks his arms and says, ‘You have to take them out back and get space in front of you.’
“Poor Maggie is behind him. It probably wasn’t the first time (it happened) because she seemed to know to step back.”
It was vintage Metcalf … talking, teaching, breathing basketball and, in a post office parking lot, demonstrating proper technique.
Metcalf’s highly successful run as U High head coach had ended in 1979, but the game he loved never loosened its grip on him. It was as firm as the one he routinely had on a player’s arm as he quizzed him about basketball or drove home a teaching point.
So when Metcalf died Thursday two weeks shy of his 94th birthday, basketball had not left him. Time just ran out.
“He was still trying to learn about the game until the very end,” said Jim Crews, U High’s best player in Metcalf’s tenure who later spent 28 years as a Division I college head coach. “I’ve known a lot of great coaches, Hall of Fame coaches. But when they’re done coaching, they’re done.
“For just the purity of teaching and learning about the game, there’s only three guys I ever met who were like Coach.”
One was Hall of Fame coach Pete Newell. Another was Crews’ father, longtime Illinois State assistant coach Warren Crews. And there was Metcalf, who coached U High to a 262-190 record from 1961-79 with four super-sectional appearances.
The best was the 27-3 team of 1970-71, Crews’ junior year and the final season of one-class basketball. The Pioneers lost by one point on the final possession to Danville in the super-sectional.
U High also made the super-sectional in 1972 before Crews moved on to Indiana University, where he helped secure an undefeated national championship in 1976.
He took a lot of Metcalf with him there and to head coaching tenures at Evansville, Army and Saint Louis, winning 441 games.
“He was just so authentic,” Crews said. “He believed in what he believed in and went about it. He didn’t get too worried about things outside of his control or anything else.
“I, along with many others, loved Coach and always will. He was the ultimate gentleman and family man, which was a tremendous role model for us. At the same time, he was a fierce competitor. That was a unique characteristic to have both of those things going … when you’re so kind and compassionate, but still you’re competing, you’re going after it.”
Metcalf, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, had a 434-291 overall record after stints at Waterman, Glenbard and U High. He also coached the U High boys golf team for a stretch, including two state runner-up finishes, and served as athletic director until retiring from that post in 1982. All of this while he and “Maggie” were raising four daughters, one of whom, Sara, became an IBCA Hall of Fame girls basketball coach in Chillicothe.
Metcalf’s strength and true passion was developing players, working tirelessly on individual skills. That didn’t end when he retired. He continued to mentor players at practices when the Pioneers were coached by Cal Hubbard, a former player under Metcalf who is a Hall of Famer and U High’s winningest coach.
Hubbard’s sons, Neal, Nathan and Seth, were among those who benefited from working with Metcalf, most notably on shooting form.
“I think he was at most of my practices,” Hubbard said. “He loved working on the fundamentals with kids. He would get all dressed out for practice and he would come in and work them. My kids swear by all he did with them. He was such an intense person about basketball and he knew so much basketball.”
How much?
Metcalf traveled to China on multiple occasions to work with players and coaches. A religious man, he was spreading the gospel of jump shots and jab steps through interpreters who surely must have struggled to keep up at times.
The concepts were the same as he preached to Selby Hubbard and his teammates at U High. A senior on the 1971 super-sectional team, Hubbard believed Metcalf was ahead of his time in some ways, namely having big men bring the ball up the court and looking to run on offense when not a lot of teams did.
He also experienced compassion from Metcalf on a night he needed it most. Hubbard had been involved in a car accident shortly before boarding the bus for a game at Clinton. No one was injured, but Hubbard, a junior, was “a mess.”
Seeking to keep hopes of an undefeated conference title alive, U High lost 52-50 after Hubbard missed a couple of tip-in attempts.
“We came into the locker room and everyone was down,” Hubbard said. “He hugged me and said, ‘Hubbard, I wouldn’t trade you for anything.’ I had pretty much screwed it up for everybody, but that was a case where he was like, ‘You know what, that’s all right.’
“I think since he didn’t have any sons, we were like that. We really mattered to him.”
It was among the many facets of Metcalf, whose strong faith kept him from cursing. So when others might say something else, he would say, “ham.”
“He would always put a different letter in front and turn it into a food rather than cuss,” Cal Hubbard said. “If he was talking food, you better get out of the sight.”
Players will tell you Metcalf’s driving exploits were somewhat legendary, from nearly dozing off at the wheel on occasion to once backing down an exit ramp at high speed after realizing he took a wrong turn.
They also will tell you he was a driven man who always had their best interest at heart, and not just while they wore a U High uniform.
“He would always be there when I was coaching when things weren’t going that smooth. Then you’d hear from him,” Crews said. “When things are going well, you hear from a lot of people. But he was always encouraging when I was in my 40s, 50s and even 60s coaching. We’d be struggling and he would give you a call or drop you a note.
“Coach wasn’t one of those guys where it was just a business deal. It was a lifetime relationship deal. That’s why he was who he was.”
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!