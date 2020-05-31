Frederickson: History will remember which team you picked

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I think of the men and women who taught me.

I think of Iishmel, a childhood football teammate turned dear friend. We have shared meals at one another’s homes, danced at one another’s weddings, celebrated the birth of his beautiful baby girl. We talk about how we can live in two different worlds — mine white, his black — in an instant, and what can be done to bridge the gap.

I think of Xavier, my match in the Big Brothers program. We used to shoot baskets and make pizzas and race to see who could put our seat belt on first. But his family decided to move back to Mississippi because his mom feared St. Louis might not be a safe place to raise a young black man. He told me that news when he was in the fourth grade. What were you thinking about when you were in the fourth grade?

I think of Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, and the weight he carries always. He has a 95 percent greater chance of being pulled over than a white coach on his way to the same game, a recent report from the attorney general’s office found. If the white coach gets a technical foul that night, it’s a sign of his energy. If Martin does, it’s a sign of not being able to control his emotions.