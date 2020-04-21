From his dining room table — vacuum off, please — Ryan Pace must make the most of the Bears’ limited draft picks

Bears general manager Ryan Pace feels comfortable and confident with the space he has carved out for his draft setup on the main floor of his North Shore home. The dining room table is cordoned off with an array of monitors aligned to track seven rounds over three days. He’ll be within feet of his kitchen with a substantial supply of tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole at the ready.
And if he wants to feel extra secure, it might not hurt to slap a handful of handmade signs on the walls with an important household reminder.
ABSOLUTELY NO VACUUMING ALLOWED!!! UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE!!!
After what happened a few days ago, it’s a no-brainer. Pace was immersed in pre-draft preparations while his wife, Stephanie, was getting some necessary tidying up done.
“I’ve got this amazing setup with all these screens,” Pace said. “Then Stephanie’s vacuuming and she hits the cord and every screen goes black.”
Oops.
“So, yeah,” Pace continued, “you’re dealing with the at-home conditions.”
Ah, yes. The at-home conditions have been a test for just about everybody over the last month-plus. But for Pace, the need for smoothness from Thursday night until Saturday evening will be elevated. The Bears enter the 2020 NFL draft with more than a few needs to bolster their roster for a possible playoff run.
Pace can’t afford any at-home accidents or technical glitches. Most of all, he and his staff may have to be darn near perfect in surfing the selection process to maximize a draft the Bears enter with only seven picks -- five coming after No. 160. As it stands, the Bears are scheduled to be spectators for Rounds 1, 3 and 4. That’s a lengthy timeout each day.
Adding to the pressure, the pre-draft process this spring has been, well, different. Bears scouts, coaches and chief talent evaluators haven’t been making the rounds to pro days across the country. They haven’t been hosting prospects at Halas Hall. They’ve been streamlining their reports and reviews of players in a much different manner.
On top of that, the structure of organized team activities and minicamp and possibly training camp also will be unconventional in the months ahead. So might that change the Bears’ approach to the draft? Will it make them lean toward the so-called “safer” picks while having second thoughts about prospects with medical questions or character concerns or those with a longer development timeline?
“I look at it this way,” Pace explained. “Football intelligence is always an emphasis for us. Maybe we’re even more mindful of that this year -- just (seeking) guys with a high football IQ.
“I also think we have good coaches. And that’s when we lean on them, too, to develop these guys under unique circumstances. … When you have intelligent football players with a high football IQ and good coaches who can develop them, you find a way to make it work.”
Find a way to make it work. That has been a mantra for the Bears since the coronavirus crisis began altering routines around the NFL. No griping. No excuse making. Just a mindset of adapting, being flexible and attacking each day’s work with proper purpose.
“The good teams right now deal with the circumstances,” Pace said. “They adapt to the circumstances and if you do it better than the other teams, that’s a competitive advantage. That’s what our guys are doing.”
In 2011, Pace was director of pro scouting for the Saints during the lockout year. That draft had its obstacles. Free agency hadn’t occurred yet. And similar to this year, there were no promises of when teams would be able to reconvene for practice.
The need to identify players who could gracefully merge onto the NFL expressway became stronger.
The Saints put together a six-man draft class that year, headlined by picking defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Mark Ingram in the first round.
“You have a shortened offseason,” Pace said, noting the parallels between that year and this one. “But everybody’s dealing with the same circumstances. All 32 teams are dealing with it. So it’s just who deals with it the best.
“And that’s what we look at. Instead of complaining about the situation, it’s, ‘Hey these are the obstacles that we have, and let’s make sure we’re handling it better than other teams.’ ”
None of that is to say the Bears will become so inhibited by the restrictions of 2020 that they will forget to prioritize a vision for 2021, 2022 and beyond. Depending on the round, the board, the team needs and everything else, a riskier dice roll or two may be necessary.
“You do have to think a little long term with that,” Pace said. “I would hate to deviate from a really talented player who is going to help us for many years to come just because the first couple of months of his development might be slowed a little bit. You have to factor that in.
“I do go back to our emphasis on football intelligence and guys who are really passionate about this game and the time they put into it. You need guys like that. We always do.”
At Pace’s home, meanwhile, the Bears IT team has ironed out as many logistical details as possible. For example, bandwidth has been increased to safeguard against any unfortunate interruptions or signal battles between the Bears draft channels and the family iPad.
Pace also has an incredibly long cord that runs from his router upstairs to his home base at the dining room table. Just in case.
“Hopefully,” Pace cracked, “nobody trips over the cord or unplugs anything with the vacuum again. We should be in a good spot.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!