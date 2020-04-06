From long toss in the backyard to BP in the driveway: How Cubs players are staying ready for an uncertain opening day

“Feeling good,” Wick wrote. “Hoping this is all over soon.”

Besides programs distributed by the training staffs, there’s no way of telling when workouts should be increased in anticipation of a resumption of spring training.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras posted a video on social media on March 20 of him hitting balls out of a toy gun operated by his brother William, a catching prospect in the Braves organization, in front of a two-story house.

Since then, more videos have surfaced on social media of baseball-specific work, from former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster performing exercises and windups inside his home, to former Giants and Rangers great Will Clark hitting line drives off a tee inside a garage.

Agent Scott Boras, whose corporation posted a video of him hitting a ball off a tee as part of a fundraiser to combat the coronavirus, told ESPN-AM 1000 that 10 trainers from his sports institute stay in contact with their clients and trainers to keep track of their workout regimens and throwing programs.

“We’re able to report to the teams and able to make sure the players are communicated with so they are on track to be as (ready as) they can be when they return to spring training to begin the season,” Boras told the station.