From room service to bringing their own sheets, the Cubs’ 1st road trip to Cincinnati brings a new layer of challenges with COVID-19 protocols

Facing Cincinnati Reds sluggers Joey Votto and Nicholas Castellanos won’t be the only source of stress awaiting the Cubs on their first road trip in the coronavirus era.
“The traveling part is probably the part a lot of guys are worried about, getting on planes,” pitcher Alec Mills said Sunday. “There’s obviously some unknown there.
“But I’m fully confident that everybody’s doing everything they need to do to have us as safe as possible. And we’ll take all the precautions necessary and follow the protocols put in place to finish the season.”
The four-game series that opens Monday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati represents a major challenge for the Cubs, the only major-league team without a positive COVID-19 test among its players. Many Cubs players have said they feel safe at their homes and at Wrigley Field, where they’ve spent more than three weeks following health and safety protocols carefully.
Cubs President Theo Epstein expressed optimism Thursday that this will continue.
“There’s a lot of preparation and forethought put into all the logistics this year, especially the travel, and I am pretty confident,” Epstein said.
Each team produced a manual for visiting teams with references and support to stay safe.
“There have been a lot of important adjustments,” Epstein said. “We’re still going to continue to spend as much time outside as possible, including at the hotel. There will be outdoor areas available for our players so they don’t have to spend the entire day in the hotel room. Meals have been adjusted. The amount of time that you spent at the ballpark, obviously the travel schedules and protocols.
“We’re not going to let up our guard at all. And there’s plenty of risk, but we’re all confident and pleased with how things have been planned out.”
Manager David Ross praised the contributions of Vijay Tekchandani, the director of team travel and clubhouse operations, and the support staff for providing details and support to players and coaches at Wrigley and away from the park.
“There’s a lot on their plate,” said Ross, who said Tekchandani has conducted most of the meetings. “There’s a lot of protocols that they have to follow and make sure the players are in place and try not to overwhelm the players with so much.
“They’ve done a great job of taking a lot off their plate, mine as well. Being on the road is just going to intensify that, but they’ve got a plan in place.”
Ross anticipated being in “wait-and-see” mode once the Cubs traveling party arrives at the park.
The Cubs might apply some of the methods the Minnesota Twins used during their visit to Wrigley for an exhibition game Wednesday, such as more players sitting in the stands during batting practice.
“Guys will find their own little space,” Ross said. “It kind of pushes you toward having some alone time. There’s a lot of that. You talk to the guys, get your work in, but then you’ll get your space and probably call your family, flip through your phone. It’s no different than what guys do in the locker room in downtime.”
Ross stressed the importance of downtime, from watching video of the opposing pitcher to calling family and checking social media.
“Whatever frees up your mind and gives you that mental break before you get ready to compete is all important,” he said.
Mills, who will start Tuesday night, said there is little talk about the coronavirus and protocols once the players step on the field.
“I don’t want to say block it out because it’s always in your head,” Mills said. “But we can kind of put it in the back of our mind and just go out and play baseball and do what we love and then worry about everything else when we get back home.”
Mills believes the self-policing will continue on the road, with players taking precautionary measures such as ordering room service instead of going out for meals. (It helps that the Montgomery Inn Boathouse and its famed ribs doesn’t open until after the players leave for the park, so that option is out.)
Willson Contreras said he will bring his own bed sheets and towels, while Anthony Rizzo said he plans to do all of his pregame work at the park instead of his usual maintenance work at the hotel.
Transportation guidelines also must be followed, though it’s a short walk from the team hotel to Great American Ball Park.
“Every day, home or road, is a mental grind,” Ross said. “We’re in a mental grind this year. This is a difficult environment, and these guys are doing an amazing job. Every day is mentally taxing.”
